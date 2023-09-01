“Get a taste of St James, you’ll be here in a couple of years” – Kylian Mbappe sent hilarious message by Newcastle content creator after UCL draw

A Newcastle content creator, named Matty.tmc, recently sent a hilarious message to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe after the UEFA Champions League group stage draws.

The Magpies have been drawn in the same group alongside the likes of AC Milan, PSG, and Borussia Dortmund. While it's a tough ask for Eddie Howe's side to get through to the next round, the content creator, who owns The Magpie Channel on Instagram, thinks that it's better for the team to play the bigger name oppositions rather than facing the minnows.

He said in a video:

"Unbelievable mate, the group of death. I said we're gonna get it, we're ready for it. Bring on the yellow wall, yeah? Bring on PSG."

He then went on to make a hilarious claim about Kylian Mbappe, stating the French World Cup winner will be at the Tyneside club in a couple of years. He said:

"Mbappe, get a taste of St. James' Park. Be here in a couple of years anyway."

Further speaking about Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali facing his former club AC Milan, the content creator said:

"Yeah, Tonali. Back to Milan. No worries mate. No worries at all. Straight through to the next round."

Watch the video clip below:

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi refuses to speak about Kylian Mbappe's potential contract extension

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently said that he doesn't think that Kylian Mbappe will leave the club on the transfer deadline day. Al-Khelaifi, though, refused to speak about a potential extension.

He lauded Mbappe for his qualities as a person and as a player. However, the Parisian club's president didn't want to give a word about whether Mbappe will renew his deal as he said (via 90min):

"We are having very good discussions with him, he is a magnificent player, person and professional. We have discussed with the rest of his family. An extension? I do not want to talk about that."

Mbappe has so far made two appearances for the Parisian club this season, scoring three goals. He is currently the Ligue 1 giant's top scorer in history with 215 goals to his name across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe's future, though, has been up in the air for a while. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, which didn't materialize as against all odds the attacker stayed put at the Parc des Princes.