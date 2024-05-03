“Get the tequila out” - Chelsea legend John Terry posts hilarious Instagram video with wife after Blues beat Tottenham 

Chelsea legend John Terry posted a hilarious celebratory video following the Blues' 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday (May 2).

Despite allowing the visitors to register 19 shots, the west Londoners maintained a clean sheet, while Trevoh Chalobah (24') and Nicolas Jackson (72') scored the goals for the home team.

Following the win, Terry shared a story on Instagram of him dancing with his wife. He wrote in the caption along with three laughing and blue heart emojis:

"Get the tequila out."

John Terry celebrating Chelsea's win on Instagram

The former England defender made 717 appearances across competitions for the Blues, bagging 67 goals and 27 assists. He won the Premier League title five times to go with his solitary UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Despite a win in the London derby, Mauricio Pochettino's team are likely to miss out on a Europa League spot. They're still eighth in the league standings, nine points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with four games remaining in the season.

Up next for Chelsea is a match at Stamford Bridge against West Ham United on Sunday (May 5). In their final three matches of the campaign, the Blues face Nottingham Forest (May 11), Brighton (May 15), and Bournemouth (May 19).

Mauricio Pochettino lauds his Chelsea team's performance v Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he was delighted with the team's performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The Blues came into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa and a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Arsenal.

Therefore, it was imperative that the west Londoners got back to winning ways in order to keep their hopes of European football alive. Speaking after the match, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"I think for me it's the best game. I'm the most happy I am after. The way we play, compete, that is what we wanted from the beginning of the season. In this way, we can grow, do better and improve in all the areas."

On the night, Chelsea managed to keep 37% possession, and took three fewer shots than their London rivals. However, they managed to test the Spurs goalkeeper on five occasions, two more times than Dorde Petrovic was called into action.

With the north London outfit still to play Manchester City and Liverpool before the season ends, the Blues could still nick fifth place.