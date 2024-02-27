"Get me there!" - Ex-PL manager responds to Chelsea fan's plea for him to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Sam Allardyce has insisted he'd book a flight tomorrow if Chelsea were to make their move for him to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The pressure is growing on Pochettino amid a disastrous debut season in the Stamford Bridge dugout. The Argentine coach was expected to oversee a revival with the west Londoners but that hasn't been the case.

Chelsea sit 11th in the Premier League, 17 points off the top four after 25 games. The Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss (a.e.t) to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last Sunday (February 25).

Thus, there are major doubts regarding Pochettino's future at Stamford Bridge. One member of the Stamford Bridge faithful thinks the club should turn to Allardyce. The English coach has been out of management since last summer after leaving Leeds United following their relegation to the EFL Championship.

Allardyce responded to that fan's call for him to replace Pochettino. He jokingly told talkSPORT:

"Oh yes, I’d fly back from Dubai tomorrow for that – get me there!"

Chelsea's sorry season has been plagued with constant defensive issues. Pochettino's men have shipped 41 goals in 25 league games.

Allardyce identified the Blues' defense as one of their main problems amid their frustrating campaign:

"Sort the defense out. It’s the worst defending I’ve seen in the Premier League for a long, long time."

Allardyce is renowned for his defensive philosophy that helped many past and present Premier League clubs evade relegation. He's had spells with the likes of Newcastle United, Leeds, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton. The former England manager is yet to take charge of a 'big six' club during his managerial career.

Mauricio Pochettino insists he received the backing of Chelsea's owners after loss to Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino was adamant he received support after the Carabao Cup final loss.

Pochettino's reign in charge of Chelsea hit its lowest point last Sunday at Wembley. His Blues lost to a depleted Liverpool team in the Carabao Cup final.

The Argentine cut a frustrated figure in the aftermath of the defeat. Speculation has since grown that he could be headed for the Stamford Bridge exit door.

However, Pochettino affirmed that he had the support of the Blues' hierarchy and alluded to messages he received after the Cup final loss. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"The owners showed support to me after the final. Todd Boehly also sent me a nice message. After the final, during the night, I met Behdad and we were talking. We were sharing our opinions of the game and the opportunity we missed."

Pochettino was appointed Chelsea manager in July last year and signed a two-year deal. He's overseen 17 wins and 12 defeats in 35 games across competitions.

The Blues will now focus on propelling themselves up the Premier League table with their hopes of European qualification at risk. They are also in the FA Cup fifth round facing Leeds tomorrow (February 28).