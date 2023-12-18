“Get used to it” - Liverpool legend sends strong message to Van Dijk over Manchester United complaint in 0-0 draw

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has told Virgil van Dijk to get used to clubs defending in deep blocks at Anfield after their clash against Manchester United. He believes that the defender should have been gentler in his comments but agrees that only the Reds tried to win the game on Sunday, December 17.

Souness said on TalkSPORT that he understood Van Dijk's frustration after the goalless draw to Manchester United. The Liverpool legend added that it was nothing new for dominant sides to see their opponents defend deep and try to get a result.

Souness said:

"I think it's understandable, you're frustrated, it's a game you've dominated, a game you're expected to win, a sense of frustration. He could have been a bit more magnanimous in his choice of words, but he was right, wasn't he? There was only one team trying to win it.

"There was only one team who set out their stall before a ball was kicked, in minute one, they tried to win the game. Man United were in survival mode by the way they set out to play, and don't take my word for it, stats tell you that!"

Souness added that this is a normal thing in football and Van Dijk should get used to it, as he said:

"Where I'd be critical of Van Dijk is, get used to it! This isn't a new thing for big teams, it would have been the same for Man United when they were the dominant force. Teams going to Old Trafford and sitting in and try and nick the game, this is not a new thing.

"His initial words, and maybe he could have been a bit gentler in his choice of words, I think are correct. There was only one team that tried to win the game, and this is born out of frustration."

Liverpool missed the opportunity to go back to the top of the table after the draw and are now a point behind Arsenal.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk hits out at Manchester United; gets called out by Roy Keane

Virgil van Dijk was frustrated with Manchester United defending deep in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. He said that the Red Devils were buzzing with the draw and did not try to win the game.

The Dutchman added that Liverpool were dominant in all aspects, and the only aim for Erik ten Hag's side was to counter. However, the comments did not go down well with Roy Keane.

The Manchester United legend claimed that Van Dijk was forgetting that he was playing for a team with just one league title in 30 years. He added that Jurgen Klopp's side have only themselves to blame as they missed their chances.

The Merseysiders made 34 attempts on goal with eight being on target but failed to convert them. Manchester United, meanwhile, had six attempts on goal with one being on target.