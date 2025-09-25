"Getting back to his best", "Will play a major role in Pep winning any trophy" - Fans hail Manchester City star after 2-0 Huddersfield win

Fans were impressed with Manchester City star Phil Foden's performance in their side's comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the third round of the EFL Cup.

After a stellar 2023-24 campaign, in which he racked up 27 goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances, much was expected from the Englishman in the 2024-25 season. However, he was severely underwhelming, was often dropped to the bench and racked up only 13 goals and seven assists in 49 games (32 starts).

This season, Foden has started off on a sprightly note. After delivering splendid performances against the likes of Napoli, Manchester United and Arsenal, he continued his good form in the game against Huddersfield.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring on the night (18') before setting up Savinho for the game-sealing goal (74'). After the full-time whistle, Manchester City fans took to social media to lavish praise on the attacking midfielder.

On X, @DxBruyneSZN wrote:

"Phil Foden is getting back to his best."

@boyuchennaa wrote:

"I feel Foden will play a major role in pep winning any trophy this season. I’m open to correction but I just have that feeling that his success this season might be tied to foden being at the top of his game."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Foden is so back," @narcotisavedme wrote.

"Foden looks so good once again man, I missed that. Good game, curious to see who are we going to face next," @Hermesito asserted.

"We are slowly starting to see Phil Foden return to his best form," @Priceless_MCI claimed.

"They criticised him. They doubted him. Phil Foden is proving them ALL wrong. HE’S BACK," @mancityfever94 wrote.

"Foden playing with freedom is a different level," @Goldco69 claimed.

"Foden is sooooo sharp this season," @CastilloErling9 wrote.

"Phil Foden scoring from outside the box? We are well and truly back," @srinisadhanand claimed.

"Foden is actually the best player in the world right now," @TALLYYYYYYYY_ wrote.

Foden has racked up two goals and two assists in five games for Manchester City this season.

"A real threat" - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden after 2-0 win vs Huddersfield Town

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on star attacker Phil Foden after the Cityzens cruised to a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup.

After the game, the Spanish tactician was asked if the Englishman played his best football as a No. 10, sitting right behind the marksmen in a central position. The 54-year-old said (via Standard):

"Absolutely. Close to the box I think he plays in the pockets perfectly. When he plays a little bit free and close to the box, he can do something that is unique, we know that. When Phil plays in that position behind the strikers, he's a real threat. We've seen already with Phil (these last) few games. When the team play better, when every player makes his potential... but it's not just today. The game against Arsenal, (Manchester) United, Napoli, he was really good."

Up next, Foden and Manchester City will be seen in action in their Premier League fixture against Burnley (September 27).

