"Getting back to where they need to be" - Steven Gerrard says Xavi's appointment as manager was a 'masterstroke' by Barcelona

Steven Gerrard has praised Barcelona's decision to appoint Xavi as head coach.

The Aston Villa boss admired the Blaugrana for appointing their former club legend as the new manager.

“I think the appointment of Xavi was a masterstroke by Barcelona to appoint someone who has the club DNA and who was a world-class player for so many years,” he said.

Gerrard feels Xavi's knowledge of the club is a big advantage for the Catalan giants.

“He obviously knows the style that everyone around the club wants to see. After some challenging times it looks like as if they are getting back to where they need to be. It was obviously a huge result against Real Madrid. As a Barcelona fan from afar, it’s really good to see them back doing well.”

Barcelona appointed Xavi under trying circumstances

Barcelona underwent some massive changes over the course of last summer. This was necessary as the previous administration under Josep Maria Bartomeu put the club in a poor financial position.

To rework their finances and abide by La Liga's salary cap rules, new president Joan Laporta let go of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann (on loan). However, the club still didn't have enough money in the bank to bring in players for key positions last summer.

Unable to sign big players, they made a poor start to the new season and were left reeling in ninth place in La Liga. This eventually led to the decision to part ways with Ronald Koeman as head coach.

Xavi was brought in to lay the foundations for a better future and so far, that is exactly what he has done. The former Spanish midfielder has outdone himself as the club currently find themselves in third place in La Liga. They are also one of the favorites to win the UEFA Europa League this season.

The turnaround over the course of the season with limited resources has drawn the praise of several critics, with Gerrard the latest to join the bandwagon.

Xavi has 14 wins, seven draws and four losses in 25 matches so far. The club enters its final leg of the season full of hope of ending the term with silverware and an exciting summer to look forward to.

