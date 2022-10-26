"Getting a little anxious" "Lord help us" - Liverpool fans identify 'weak link' ahead of crunch UCL clash against Ajax 

Liverpool fans believe midfielder Fabinho could be their 'weak link' during the Reds' UEFA Champions League away clash with Ajax today (October 26).

Jurgen Klopp's side need just a point to secure their progress to the knockout stages.

They are aiming to bounce back from a poor defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last time out. The German has made three changes from the team that lost at the City Ground, with Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Jordan Henderson all starting in Amsterdam.

The lineup means that Fabinho will once again start in defensive midfield, despite his sub-par performances so far this season. The 29-year-old has played in every one of Liverpool's games this term. However, he has been largely ineffective and his defensive capabilities have been questioned in recent weeks.

Fabinho has been one of Klopp's most trusted players since his arrival at Anfield from AS Monaco in 2018 as he starts against Ajax today.

However, many Liverpool supporters clearly feel that another player should be given the opportunity, as many took to Twitter to make their feelings known:

Di Ren-jie♣ @Gness_choppa Fabinho-Eliot- Henderson: the Bermuda triangle. We are screwed! Fabinho-Eliot- Henderson: the Bermuda triangle. We are screwed!😫

Andrew @KopiteAndrew Trent Gomez and Fabinho all crying out for a good performance Trent Gomez and Fabinho all crying out for a good performance

Ynwa77 @Ynwa774 @TheAnfieldTalk Looks pretty solid considering the injury records, fabinho only one worrying @TheAnfieldTalk Looks pretty solid considering the injury records, fabinho only one worrying

BigmanLFC @Bigmanno9 Really don't like that Fabinho - Henderson midfield. Not enough legs in it for me but I guess it's about experience away in the CL. Just makes me a little anxious when these two pair together. Really don't like that Fabinho - Henderson midfield. Not enough legs in it for me but I guess it's about experience away in the CL. Just makes me a little anxious when these two pair together.

Jurgen Klopp demanding more consistency from his Liverpool team

The Reds followed up their epic victory over Manchester City last week with a defeat to Premier League bottom club Nottingham Forest. Klopp was left to rue numerous missed chances in the clash and insists he is ready to make the necessary changes to improve his team.

The German told his pre-Ajax game press conference (as per Liverpool's official website):

"We were now in a good moment until we lost to Nottingham Forest in a strange game with a lot of problems for us. Some players were injured, some players were not allowed to play but were there, let me say it like this, and then you play against a deep-defending side and you lose a game after a set-piece which we should win."

He added:

"So, do I expect us to play better consistently? Yes. Am I ready to make the necessary steps to get there? Yes."

Klopp also admitted that while Liverpool are dealing with difficulties, they are trying their best and working hard to bounce back from them. He said:

"Very good performances on a consistent level don't fall off the trees, you have to work for it and you have to go for it in the long term and that's what we are doing. We are working and trying to turn each screw and will do that without being nervous or thinking something is going against us."

Klopp added:

"We know it is a difficult situation, it will be difficult tomorrow here away against Ajax, but I think it makes sense to be optimistic and that's what I am."

Troll Football @TrollFootball



Destroying City

Protecting the Forest Jürgen Klopp is the greatest climate activist.Destroying CityProtecting the Forest Jürgen Klopp is the greatest climate activist.Destroying City 🌆 Protecting the Forest 🌳

Poll : 0 votes