“Getting the Mudryk treatment”, “Needs to be questioned” - Chelsea fans furious as 26-year-old misses out on starting line-up to face Manchester City

Chelsea fans are in disbelief that Mauricio Pochettino has named Christopher Nkunku on the bench for their clash with Manchester City today (February 17).

The west Londoners have traveled to the Etihad to face the reigning Premier League champions. Pochettino's me have a daunting task ahead of them as they haven't managed to beat City since the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

Chelsea's stop-start season took a positive turn as they beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Monday (February 12). Today's visitors sit 11th in the league, 15 points off the top four as things stand.

It could be argued that Pochettino's men would be in a much better position if they were able to call upon Nkunku. The French attacker has endured an injury-ridden debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer in a £52 million deal. He's shone with the Bundesliga giants, with 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games across competitions.

However, the France international has been unable to take that form to west London due to constant fitness issues. He's appeared just eight times for Pochettino's side and scored two goals.

Nkunku may be still be getting back to full fitness because his manager isn't trusting him from the off. He didn't start in the win against Palace and he doesn't today.

Pochettino has selected Djordje Petrovic in goal, with Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, and Ben Chilwell starting in defense.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Conor Gallagher line up in midfield for Chelsea.

Nicolas Jackson will lead the line and he's partnered in attack by former City forwards Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.

One fan compared Nkunku's lack of a start to Mykhailo Mudryk's struggle for game time this season:

"No start for him, Nkunku getting the Mudryk treatment now."

Another fan thinks the jury should be out on the Argentine coach for not starting either of the attackers:

"No Nkunku and Mudryk??? Pochettino needs to be questioned."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Pochettino's decision not to start Nkunku:

Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks Cole Palmer's start at Chelsea is keeping Christopher Nkunku out of the team

Cole Palmer has dazzled at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer has shone at Chelsea since arriving from City in a £42.5 million deal last summer. The England international has bagged 12 goals and nine assists in 28 games across competitions.

The English attacker has predominantly played in the No.10 role and his excellent performances have been a positive for the west Londoners. He is one of the first names on Pochettino's teamsheet.

However, Shaun Wright-Phillips feels this has come at the expense of Nkunku. He told Manchester City's YouTube channel:

"I think him playing as well as he has actually caused Pochettino problems because he would play in that No 10 role and that was meant to be Nkunku’s position."

Wright-Phillips who played for both clubs added:

"Because Cole is playing so well, Nkunku is not starting. If he does come on he tends to go as the leading striker. He doesn’t really stay there anyway."

Palmer will start on the right against City today but he often glides centrally to help the likes of Jackson in attack. This will be his first outing at the Etihad as an opponent amid a stellar debut campaign with Chelsea.