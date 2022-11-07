"Getting the recognition he deserves" "Masterclass incoming" - Real Madrid fans rejoice as attacker starts La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid fans rejoiced after Carlo Ancelotti decided to hand Marco Asensio a start against Rayo Vallecano on 7 November.

Asensio, 26, has become somewhat of a forgotten man at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has started just two of 14 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The Spaniard has had to deal with competition from the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Ernesto Valverde, but he gets his chance to shine against Vallecano.

However, recent impressive performances from Asensio have reportedly led to Madrid preparing a new contract offer for the attacking midfielder.

His current deal runs until next summer, but he evidently still has a role to play for Ancelotti's side.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois is in goal for Los Blancos with Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, and Valverde are in midfield, while Asensio is joined in attack by Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga and trail league leaders Barcelona by two points, having played a game less than the Blaugrana.

The pressure is on for Ancelotti's side to stake their claim on successfully defending their La Liga crown.

They are unbeaten in the Spanish top tier so far this season, with 10 wins and two draws in 12 fixtures.

Asensio's inclusion in Ancelotti's starting XI has enthused Los Blancos fans and here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Robertcheesy @RatioRefree @MadridXtra I love it. Asensio is finding his form and deserves the start he combines very well with Valverde @MadridXtra I love it. Asensio is finding his form and deserves the start he combines very well with Valverde

Real Madrid are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caceido as Toni Kroos' replacement

Caicedo is attracting interest from Madrid

Reports claim that Real Madrid are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Caceido, 21, as Kroos' long-term replacement.

The Ecuadorian has shone for the Seagulls this season, making 13 appearances.

The defensive midfielder is energetic and has a huge passing range, he ranks 15th in the Premier League for passes completed into the final third with 83.71%.

Caceido has also been linked with Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea for around £85 million.

He joined Brighton from LigaPro Serie A Segunda Etapa outfit Independiente in 2021 for €5 million, spending last season on loan at Belgian side Beerschoft V.A.

The young midfielder has three years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium.

He could be a replacement for Kroos, who is creeping ever closer to the latter stages of his career.

Now aged, 32, the German will need replacing sooner rather than later, and his contract with Real Madrid expires next summer.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes