"Getting a semblance of a regular team" - Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Chelsea vs Southampton

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Chelsea will comfortably secure all three points against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (February 18).

The Blues are on a terrible run, winning just once in their last nine games across competitions. Their most recent league clash ended in a 1-1 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on February 11.

Lawrenson was left impressed by their performance in the second half against the Hammers and believes they are beginning to find their feet under manager Graham Potter. In his column on PaddyPower, he wrote:

"The Southampton situation is just weird. They obviously gambled on Nathan Jones and if you’re going to do that you’ve got to give him a proper run of games otherwise what’s the point?

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport The Chelsea players who didn’t start or feature against Dortmund trained yesterday evening. The Chelsea players who didn’t start or feature against Dortmund trained yesterday evening. https://t.co/npWfzIE8Lg

"Chelsea, I thought they were very impressive in the first half against West Ham and it looks like they’re slowly, slowly, getting a semblance of a regular team and they should have enough to win here. Chelsea 2-0 Southampton."

The Saints sacked Neil Jones earlier this month and replaced him with former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Jones managed Southampton just 14 times across competitions this campaign, winning five times.

They are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. The Blues, meanwhile, are running out of time to salvage the season.

They are currently 10th in the league after 22 games and lost their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund by a 1-0 margin. They have also been dumped out of both domestic cup competitions this season at the hands of Manchester City.

Potter offers Chelsea fans Ben Chilwell reassurance for Southampton clash

Chelsea were perhaps unlucky to lose against Borussia Dortmund at Westfalenstadion on February 16.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Even Chelsea's billionaire owner Todd Boehly had to record and appreciate the Borussia Dortmund supporters Even Chelsea's billionaire owner Todd Boehly had to record and appreciate the Borussia Dortmund supporters 😂👏 https://t.co/xkon6qVOAv

They kept 53% of the ball and managed eight shots as compared to the hosts' two. Apart from the loss, there was concern within the Chelsea camp after Ben Chilwell was seen stretching before being substituted for Marc Cucurella in the 71st minute.

Many feared an injury for the England international, who has been reduced to playing just 445 minutes of league football this term due to fitness problems. Potter, however, has offered a positive update on the former Leicester City left-back.

He said after the game (h/t HampshireLive):

"About five minutes before he came off, he had a run down the side and had a kick on his ankle. I haven’t checked it over but I think it’s more of a kick than anything else and probably a little bit of fatigue."

The Saints might be at the bottom of the table, but they showed their mettle against the Blues earlier this season when they won 2-1 at St. Mary's.

Poll : 0 votes