“Getting thrown off the plane back”, “Go to hell” – Fans blast 27-year-old Roma star for his display in Europa League final defeat to Sevilla

AS Roma defender Gianluca Mancini was lambasted by fans on Twitter for his performance against Sevilla in the Europa League final. Mancini missed a penalty in the shootout and scored an own goal during the final.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time. Paulo Dybala gave the Serie A side the lead in the 35th minute before Mancini scored an own goal in the 55th minute. After the game was all square after extra time, penalties were needed to settle the Europa League final.

Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Ivan Rakitic, and Gonzalo Montiel were the scorers for Sevilla. While Bryan Cristante scored the opening penalty for Jose Mourninho's team, Mancini and Roger Ibanez missed their spot kicks.

The loss marked AS Roma manager Jose Mourino's first in a European final. Sevilla, meanwhile, lifted their seventh Europa League title.

Fans were unhappy with Mancini's display as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Mancini own goal and missed his pen yeah he’s getting thrown off the plane back to Rome."

Another wrote:

"Mancini can go to hell for all i care, own goal + pk shootout brick is nasty stuff."'

Here are some of the reactions across Twitter after Mancini's performance against Sevilla:

𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂 ✟𝙀𝘿 🇳🇬⭐️⭐️ @kxng_edz Mancini is going to get the flogging of a lifetime, how do you score an own goal and miss a pen afterwards Mancini is going to get the flogging of a lifetime, how do you score an own goal and miss a pen afterwards

.0k paI ™ 🇲🇱 @EIonOUT Mancini own goal and missed his pen yeah he’s getting thrown off the plane back to Rome Mancini own goal and missed his pen yeah he’s getting thrown off the plane back to Rome

s @statutos__ mancini with the worst performance in a finale since jon snow mancini with the worst performance in a finale since jon snow

Otto🤙🏽 @PromesLFC Mancini own goal and missed pen Mancini own goal and missed pen https://t.co/tq1KEJgwR2

J🧞 @JadenAFC mancini can go to hell for all i care, own goal + pk shootout brick is nasty stuff mancini can go to hell for all i care, own goal + pk shootout brick is nasty stuff

Mourinho, meanwhile, provided an update on his future, telling the media after the game (via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano):

“My future? I will go on holiday on Monday. We will speak. I told the owners that I’ll let them know first in case I will open talks with another club. I told the club when Portugal called me in December for NT job… as of now, no other clubs called me.”

AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini's game against Sevilla in the Europa League final by the numbers

While Mancini created one big chance for Roma in the Europa League final and completed 24 passes, his performance was overshadowed by the penalty miss and the own goal.

The Serie A side needed a captain's display from the player, but he failed to provide that. Apart from the two key moments, that proved decisive, he played well overall.

Mancini completed five long passes and made two key passes as well. However, Sevilla once again showed why they are such a formidable opponent to face in the competition.

