"Ghosting in yet another big game", "Regressed in every way possible" - Fans call out Manchester City star after 2-0 loss to Liverpool

Manchester City's Phil Foden was on the receiving end of criticism from fans for his performance during his side’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday, February 23. The Englishman had a quiet outing as City fell flat to a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Ad

Manchester City were handed the opportunity to tighten their grip in the top-four race. Other top-four contenders like Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea dropped points over the weekend. However, while Manchester City had most of the ball in the early minutes of the game, it was Liverpool who opened the scoring.

The Reds talisman Mohamed Salah puts his side ahead in the 14th minute. His strike from a well-worked Liverpool corner deflected off Nathan Ake’s outstretched leg to direct the ball from the grasp of goalkeeper Ederson. City rallied in response, but Arne Slot’s side scored the next goal of the match.

Ad

Trending

Josko Gvardiol failed to cut out a pass aimed at Salah, and the Egyptian teed up Dominik Szoboszlai, who wrong-footed Ederson to double Liverpool’s lead. The scoreline remained unchanged until full-time, and it meant that Liverpool left Etihad with all three points.

Last season’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year winner Phil Foden was one of City’s players who had a night to forget. The 24-year-old lost possession 15 times, won three duels out of the attempted eight, and received a rating of 6.9 as per Sofascore. After the game, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to berate him for his performance.

Ad

An X user wrote:

''Foden ghosting in yet another big game...''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another tweeted:

''Foden should deadass get benched man he has regressed in every way possible''

Expand Tweet

Ad

''I can't defend foden anymore, what has happened?? Dude seems to be less concerned about anything. It's weird'' @FavouredDon wrote

''Could somebody seriously tell me what foden offers on the pitch like genuinely'' @HezzyGawd asked

''What is Foden good at?'' @iamWekesa queried

''Phil foden genuinely needs to have a long, hard look at himself because this is nothing short of an embarrassing season from him'' @mjcolclough opined

Ad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he sees 'a bright future' after 0-2 loss to Liverpool

Pep Guardiola is confident of a positive future for Manchester City despite being defeated by Liverpool on Sunday. The Spaniard named some of his experienced players in Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, and Mateo Kovacic on the bench and named a lineup with an average age of 24.7 years old.

Ad

Some of the youngsters included winter signing Addukodir Khunasov, Savinho, and Rico Lewis. After the game, Guardiola said he was pleased with City’s performance and expressed confidence in a bright future for his team. He told BBC:

"I saw a bright future. Other than Kevin [de Bruyne] and Nathan [Ake], they are the future of this club in the next years, with others who will come in future windows. So many players are here playing but we know Erling [Haaland] will come and we have important absences. Everyone was really, really good.

Ad

"The first goal from the corner but we tried to play and I know how the opponent will play. Second half they were 11 players in the box. We did well because they don't want to do that. Big compliment to them but I am very pleased with the way we play."

Manchester City remain rooted in the fourth position on the Premier League table with 44 points after 26 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback