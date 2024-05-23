Gian Piero Gasperini adamant Atalanta deserve place in history after beating Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen to UEFA Europa League trophy

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini defiantly exclaimed that his side deserved a place in the history books after winning the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, May 22. The Italian outfit out-classed the German side, winning 3-0 and lifting just the second major title in their history (after the 1963 Coppa Italia).

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen were fresh off winning the Bundesliga title and held a 51-match unbeaten streak, the longest in the history of the sport. They were expected to wipe the floor with Gasperini's side, who currently sit fifth in the Serie A.

However, La Dea had other ideas. Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman completely floored the opposition's defenders and netted a stunning hat-trick (12', 26', 75') to power his side to victory.

As easy as their victory in the final seemed, Atalanta did not have a straightforward path in the competition. They took down Portuguese champions Sporting CP 3-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16, and followed it up with an even bigger scalp - Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Gasperini masterminded a historic 3-0 win over the Reds at Anfield, and even with a 1-0 loss at home, they prevailed 3-1 on aggregate. They then beat French giants Olympique Marseille 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinal and delivered a knockout punch to Leverkusen to lift their first title in 61 years.

The Europa League triumph was Gasperini's first title in his managerial career. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia after the game, he had nothing but praise for his side, and claimed that Atalanta deserved their place in history. He said (via Gianluca di Marzio):

"I think we are in history, but the way we won was extraordinary. We repeated the performances of Liverpool and Lisbon, Sporting won their league, Liverpool were top of the Premier League when we went there, Bayer Leverkusen absolutely dominated the Bundesliga. I have to thank the lads, their performance was just incredible."

"One of the best nights of my life" - Atalanta's UEL final hat-trick hero Ademola Lookman rejoices after victory

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman scored a sensational hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, inspiring his side to a 3-0 victory.

At full-time, Lookman told TNT Sports:

"It's one of the best nights of my life. We've got to celebrate, we made history tonight."

The 26-year-old elaborated on coach Gian Piero Gasperini's role in reviving his career after uninspiring stints at RB Leipzig, Fulham and Everton. He added:

"The past few years, the club and coach have supported me in terms of giving me minutes… it's helped me elevate my game to a new level. The first few conversations we had, made me look at football a bit differently. It made it simpler in my mind in terms of what he expected from me. It made me look at, and play, my game in a different light. I'm very grateful to him."

Lookman moved from Leipzig to Atalanta for €9.35 million at the start of the 2022-23 season. Over the last two seasons, he has been a consistent performer for La Dea, racking up 30 goals and 16 assists in 76 appearances.