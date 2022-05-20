Gianluca Di Marzio provides major update on PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's future

Renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that Kylian Mbappe is close to extending his contract with PSG amidst being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old will be out of contract in the French capital in the coming weeks and has been speculated to be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Di Marzio has stated that the Frenchman could remain at the Parc des Princes by renewing his contract.

The 48-year-old journalist made the revelation on his official Twitter handle.

Kylian Mbappe has been on PSG's books since completing a record-breaking transfer from AS Monaco in 2018. He initially joined them on a loan deal in 2017.

Since then, he has grown to become one of the best players in the world. He has scored 168 goals and provided 68 assists in 216 matches in all competitions for the Parc des Princes outfit, helping them to 11 major honors.

He has also been highly successful on an individual level and was recently named Ligue 1 player of the year for the third time in his career.

However, PSG's constant underperformance on the continent means Mbappe is yet to fulfil his ambitions in Paris, making a move to join the Los Blancos more attractive.

This is yet another twist in the Kylian Mbappe drama for Real Madrid and PSG

Mbappe scored two goals against the Los Blancos this season in the UEFA Champions League

Mbappe has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, with the France international having been on Los Blancos' radar since his pre-teens.

The Spanish champions are famed for going after the standout superstars in the world and it comes as no surprise that they hold a long-standing interest in the 2017 Golden Boy.

Madrid made a mega €200m bid for the Frenchman in 2021 but PSG turned down the offer, despite having just one year left on their deal with the World Cup winner.

This was seen as a risky move, owing to the fact that they could lose him on a free the following year.

The former Monaco man could now extend his stay with PSG by agreeing a new contract with the club and this could mark the end of the links with Real Madrid.

Edited by Diptanil Roy