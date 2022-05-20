Gianluca di Marzio reveals first PSG player set to make permanent exit from club

Gianluca Di Marzio (via PSGTalk) has revealed that goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will be the first Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player to leave the club on a permanent deal this summer. The French international is currently on loan at Premier League side West Ham United.

According to Di Marzo, West Ham are keen to make the loan move permanent at the end of the season. Areola will cost the Hammers around €12-13 million if they wish to make the move permanent.

Areola, 29, has been primarily used as a cup goalkeeper at West Ham. Manager David Moyes has preferred to play Lukasz Fabianski in the Premier League, while Areola has featured in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

The shot-stopper was part of the Hammers team that reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals, where they lost to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

West Ham Central @WestHam_Central



@DiMarzio BREAKING: West Ham will exercise the option to buy Alphonse Areola from PSG! BREAKING: West Ham will exercise the option to buy Alphonse Areola from PSG!@DiMarzio https://t.co/762AtujJnP

There's a possibility Areola could become the outright number one at West Ham next season. Fabianski's contract expires at the end of the season, which could signal the end of his time at the London Stadium if Areola's deal is made permanent.

Staying at West Ham appears to be the best option for Areola at the moment. PSG currently have two excellent goalkeepers in Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas. So it'll be extremely difficult for Areola to break into the first team if the duo are around.

The Parisians are expected to have a massive summer transfer window, with a few key players likely to leave the club at the end of the season. Attackers Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe are two of the most prominent players who could leave on free transfers.

PSG to end their successful Ligue 1 campaign against Metz

The Parisians will end their successful Ligue 1 campaign with a home game against Metz on Saturday, May 21. Manager Mauricio Pochettino's side have secured the Ligue 1 title after missing out to Lille last season.

Despite comfortably winning the league, the Parisians will not be happy with their campaign. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16, despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go.

The Parisians were also dumped out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice in the Round of 16 earlier this year.

