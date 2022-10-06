"Gift from the footballing gods" - Gary Lineker brands Lionel Messi as the GOAT after stunning strike in PSG's 1-1 draw against Benfica

Gary Lineker was left starstruck after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in the UEFA Champions League against Benfica.

The Parisians managed to earn a 1-1 draw in Portugal on Wednesday (October 5), taking their points tally to seven after three games.

It was Messi who gave the French side the lead in the 22nd minute of the contest. He linked up with Kylian Mbappe, who laid the ball in Neymar's path.

The Brazilian superstar played a pass into Messi's path, which was curled home from outside the box by the Argentine in a pictureesque manner. It was truly a work of art, one that left Lineker amazed by the brilliance of the artist, i.e. Messi.

The former Barcelona striker tweeted:

"The gift from the footballing gods that just keeps on giving. Yet another extraordinary goal from the man and the goat that is Lionel Messi."

Messi has now scored eight goals and provided eight assists for PSG in 13 games across all competitions so far this season.

The Parisians dropped their first points of the Champions League campaign this season. They came into the game against the Portuguese side on the back of two wins against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

Jamie Carragher terms PSG superstar Lionel Messi as the greatest player ever

Gary Lineker was not the only former England international left in Messi's awe. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also raved about the PSG superstar as he said on CBS Sports Golazo during the Parisians' Champions League clash against Benfica:

"He is the best player (we've) ever seen. You've got greats that come before. Obviously Pele, Johan Cruyff, we saw Maradona. But I would say Lionel Messi is the greatest player to ever play football."

Carragher further added that he is backing Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. The tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20. The former defender added:

"That may not be universal in everybody's eyes because almost everybody associates that you have to win a World Cup. I would love nothing more for Argentina and Messi to win the World Cup. Just to cement him where I see him but in everybody's eyes as the greatest player to ever play the game."

Argentina have been drawn in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

