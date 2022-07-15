Giorgio Chiellini chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini unsurprisingly picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi when asked to choose between the two superstars. The pair were teammates together at Juventus from 2018 to 2021.

Giorgio Chiellini recently joined MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer. He will be playing alongside former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

In a video with ESPN FC, Giorgio Chiellini was asked various questions with two choices to pick from. One of the questions was to pick between Messi and Ronaldo and Chiellini showed no hesitation in picking the Portuguese skipper.

Chiellini and Cristiano Ronaldo had a successful time at Juventus for three seasons. During that time, the Old Lady won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia. Ronaldo went on to score 101 goals from 134 appearances for Juventus across all competitions.

Ronaldo left Juventus last summer to return to Manchester United. Lionel Messi also moved clubs in the same summer, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from FC Barcelona.

Both players had contrasting first seasons at their new clubs. While Lionel Messi struggled to adapt to his new surroundings, Ronaldo excelled from the get-go. The 37-year-old forward ended as the club's leading goalscorer for the season with 24 goals from 38 appearances.

Messi, on the other hand, struggled to make goal contributions on a regular basis. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended the 2021-22 season with 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 outings across all competitions. The Argentine forward, however, did win the Ligue 1 title.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently facing an uncertain future at Manchester United. The forward has expressed his desire to leave the club in search of Champions League football.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will captain their respective countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are expected to captain their respective nations at the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The duo will be looking to add a World Cup trophy to their name in what could be their final World Cup appearance in their illustrious career.

Despite not winning a World Cup, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have tasted international success with Argentina and Portugal respectively. Messi guided his country to the Copa America triumph last summer.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, helped Portugal win the European Championship back in 2016. The Selecao also lifted the UEFA Nations League back in 2019.

