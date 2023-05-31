“Give him the Ballon d’Or” “Written the ultimate story” – Fans salute Sevilla star as he achieves unique feat in Europa League final win over Roma

Fans hailed Gonzalo Montiel as he scored the winning penalty to help Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League final against AS Roma in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The Argentine also scored the winning spot kick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France. His effort against Roma, though, wasn't so smooth.

Rui Patricio saved the initial penalty from the defender. However, the Portuguese goalkeeper was punished for encroachment and Montiel sent Patricio the wrong way in the retake.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation. Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead in the 34th minute before Gianluca Mancini's 55th-minute own goal restored parity.

After it was all square after 120 minutes, the match headed to penalties. Lucas Ocampos, Erik Lamela, Ivan Rakitic, and Montiel found the back of the net for the Andalusians.

After Bryan Cristante scored the opening spot kick for Roma, Yassine Bono denied Mancini. He then fingertipped Roger Ibanez's effort to the post. Sevilla once again reigned supreme in the Europa League.

Montiel earned plaudits for his display. He has been an important player for the La Liga side this season, making 43 appearances across competitions.

Fans praised the Argentine as one of them wrote on Twitter:

"Montiel with the winning penalty for club and country, Give him the Ballon dor."

Another claimed:

"Imagine scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup Final and Europa League Final in the same season. Gonzalo Montiel has written the ultimate story."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Gonzalo Montiel starred in Sevilla's win:

HR| Messi2023 @TrustXavi Gonzalo Montiel while taking final & decisive penalty in a competition:



Gonzalo Montiel while taking final & decisive penalty in a competition:https://t.co/OlusmXhmvM

Trey @UTDTrey This Montiel guy exists to ruin our lives, just rest Mf This Montiel guy exists to ruin our lives, just rest Mf

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly Gonzalo Montiel is the only player to score the winning penalty in a World Cup final and a European final in the same season. Gonzalo Montiel is the only player to score the winning penalty in a World Cup final and a European final in the same season.

Essel @Esselguy Montiel with the winning penalty for club and country, Give him the Ballon dor Montiel with the winning penalty for club and country, Give him the Ballon dor

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Imagine scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup Final and Europa League Final in the same season.



Gonzalo Montiel has written the ultimate story. Imagine scoring the winning penalty in the World Cup Final and Europa League Final in the same season.Gonzalo Montiel has written the ultimate story.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



READY FOR THE BIG MOMENTS MONTIEL SCORED THE GAME-WINNING PEN IN BOTH THE WORLD CUP FINAL AND THE EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL!READY FOR THE BIG MOMENTS MONTIEL SCORED THE GAME-WINNING PEN IN BOTH THE WORLD CUP FINAL AND THE EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL!READY FOR THE BIG MOMENTS 🔥🇦🇷 https://t.co/71jYFsvPDD

Sevilla star Gonzalo Montiel's Europa League final by the numbers

Gonzalo Montiel came on as a substitute for Jesus Navas in extra time of the UEFA Europa League final. Apart from scoring the winning penalty for Sevilla, he had a decent cameo.

Montiel won one ground duel and completed 19 passes during the match. He also completed a dribble. The Argentine once again showed his mettle on the big stage by keeping his nerve in check.

The La Liga side, meanwhile, have now won the competition seven times in their history. It must have been an amazing story for Montiel to win big honors for both club and country this season by scoring the winners.

