"Give the captaincy to a player he knows" - Danny Murphy gives interesting opinion on Manchester United club-captaincy under Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should consider giving the captaincy to a new signing. According to The Sun, Ten Hag is set to allow his United players to decide on who should be captain heading into next season.
It comes following a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils, with criticism coming the way of skipper Harry Maguire. The English defender has been scrutinized for a lack of leadership in a season to forget for both the United captain and his team.
David de Gea is the favorite to assume the role whilst legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo is also in the running.
But Murphy believes Ten Hag should consider giving the armband to a familiar face, and he doesn't think allowing the players to choose is a good idea. He told talkSPORT (via Mirror):
"I don't think it should be set in stone. But I think on this particular occasion, this is a very important decision from United moving forward and not one that should be taken lightly."
He added:
"I certainly don't think he [Ten Hag] should be leaving that decision to the players. I think what you could do is leave it as it is and give himself a bit of time to make the right decision."
Manchester United have been linked with two players Ten Hag has formerly coached in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Ajax's Jurrien Timber.
Murphy believes the United manager should look at placing the armband on someone he has formerly coached, concluding:
"My feeling is sometimes the best thing to do for a new manager is to give the captaincy to a player he knows and trusts - [someone] who he brings in."
David de Gea widely tipped to become the next Manchester United captain
Despite Danny Murphy's reservations over Erik ten Hag handing the armband to a current Manchester United player, David de Gea is the favorite.
The 31-year-old earned plaudits this season for his performances both on and off the field, being one of the few United players to show character.
Many have questioned whether the Spaniard will be Ten Hag's first-choice goalkeeper but it appears his position is not under threat in the short-term.
According to The Sun, De Gea has the support of most of the Manchester United camp and is the club's longest serving player, having been at Old Trafford for ten years.