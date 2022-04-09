"Give him (Ronaldo) the leadership bro" - Bayern Munich star delivers honest verdict on Manchester United's captaincy situation

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies cannot believe Cristiano Ronaldo isn't the captain of Manchester United.

The Canadian was streaming on Twitch when he talked about United's captaincy situation. Davies told his viewers to put themselves in Ronaldo's perspective regarding taking orders from Harry Maguire, saying:

“Imagine if you’re Ronaldo right, one of the greatest players ever in the 21st century. And Harry Maguire is your captain. And you refer to him as cap.”

Davies then highlighted the huge leadership qualities Ronaldo possesses, continuing:

“Give him (Ronaldo) the leadership bro. I’m not dissing Harry Maguire, but Ronaldo should get the armband on.”

Maguire was named United captain in January 2020 under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire became the world's most expensive defender when he signed for the Red Devils in an £80 million move from Leicester City. However, he has had a difficult period at Old Trafford, with many believing the armband has added to the already huge weight on his shoulders.

There were reports (via Mirror Sport) of a power struggle earlier this year between Ronaldo and Maguire over the captaincy. The latter was quick to shoot down those claims, but many still believe the Portuguese star should be leading the Red Devils.

Could the next Manchester United manager change the captaincy?

Ten Hag is on the brink of becoming the club's new manager.

Erik ten Hag is heavily tipped to be named Manchester United's new manager at the end of the season. ESPN has reported that the Dutchman's appointment at the club is being finalised.

The Ajax coach would have seen the current form and turbulent time Maguire is encountering at the club, with the 29-year-old having a season to forget. Whether ten Hag would look to change the club's captaincy remains to be seen, but the Dutch coach would want full control of his squad. That may include deciding issues like the club captain.

Interestingly, the current captain of Ajax is Dusan Tadic, who is perhaps the Amsterdam side's star man. That may lend itself to United's main man Ronaldo being considered for the armband. Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Maguire is fortunate to still be captain of United following a poor season. He told DAZN:

"He's very fortunate to still be the captain of Manchester United in the way that he's played. Very inconsistent, still making the kind of mistakes a player of his calibre and what he cost shouldn't be making."

For now, Maguire remains captain of the Old Trafford side but perhaps having the armband taken off him could help the player bounce back from a disappointing season.

