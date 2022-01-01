"Give them time" - Jack Wilshere believes Mikel Arteta can win the Premier League title at Arsenal 'with the right backing'

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League under Mikel Arteta's management soon.

Arsenal have struggled to retain their status among England's elite following Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018. After Unai Emery failed to make an impact as manager, the Gunners have now tasked former captain Arteta with taking the club back to the top.

The north London giants failed to finish in the top four in Arteta's first two seasons in charge of the club. However, Arsenal have shown signs of improvement this term as they currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been impressed with Arteta's philosophy as a manager. The Englishman is now positive that the 39-year-old can be the one to lead the Gunners to the Premier League title for the first time since Wenger in 2004.

Wilshere told talkSPORT:

“I think with the right backing and bringing the right players in [Arsenal can win the title]. He [Arteta] definitely has a clear structure and philosophy of the way he sees football and the way he wants to play."

Wilshere added:

“Listen, they’re not going to win the league this year but in the next two or three years, if they can get into the top four, get a few big signings in, give them time to settle and see how the manager wants them to play. Then I’m going to put it out there – I think they can [win the Premier League title], yeah.”

While Wilshere believes Arteta can lead Arsenal to the Premier League title in the near future, the Spanish tactician will be focused on finishing in the top four with the Gunners this season.

It remains to be seen if Arteta can enable Arsenal to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the near future.

How has Mikel Arteta's Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal currently have 35 points from 19 Premier League matches. Mikel Arteta's side won 11 and drew two games in the first half of the season.

The Gunners have also booked a place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup. Arsenal will lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for a spot in the final of the competition this month.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal picked up just one Premier League point less than Liverpool in 2021 👀 Arsenal picked up just one Premier League point less than Liverpool in 2021 👀 https://t.co/CZ93TvSBfO

Arsenal will host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The Merseyside-based club will then entertain Arteta and Co at Anfield on January 13.

