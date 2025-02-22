“Give him two years” - William Gallas backs surprise Chelsea star to replace Liverpool man as ‘best in the Premier League’ 

William Gallas has backed Chelsea's Marc Cucurella to become the best left-back in the Premier League over Liverpool's Andy Robertson. He believes that the Spaniard is on the right trajectory and will reach his peak in two years.

Speaking to Slingo, Gallas claimed that Cucurella has been confident on the pitch since the EURO 2024 but is still behind Robertson for the 'best left-back' title. He believes that the Chelsea man is improving well and will be the best in the league within two seasons.

Gallas said via Metro:

"Although he isn’t there yet, Marc Cucurella can be the best left-back in the Premier League. He is 26 so I think he has two years to reach his peak, I think at the moment you could still look at Andy Robertson at Liverpool as the left-back to follow but since the Euros, Cucurella has confidence and we’ve seen some really good performances. Give him two years and Marc Cucurella could be the best in the Premier League."

Liverpool are looking to sign a replacement for Andy Robertson, while Chelsea are left with just Marc Cucurella as their left-back option for the season. They have loaned out their two backup players in the role – Ben Chilwell to Crystal Palace and Renato Veiga to Juventus.

William Gallas highlights why Chelsea have struggled in 2025

William Gallas has stated that Chelsea are struggling in 2025 because of the backline. He claims that there is no communication between the players and it has cost them several matches.

He told Slingo via Metro:

"Looking at Chelsea’s defence, the bad run of form hasn’t surprised me. Losing again against Brighton just showed me again that they lack leaders. They struggle to defend as a team, there’s a lack of communication, it makes things so difficult to win games when you play against anyone who is organised."

"I think Manchester City will overtake Nottingham Forest into third, I think it’s a battle between Forest and Chelsea for fourth. Chelsea at the moment look like they are going to finish fifth, they don’t have Nicolas Jackson and the players are really short on confidence. The manager looks confused at the moment and can’t seem to find a solution. Chelsea need to be careful because they could slip even lower," Gallas added.

Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League right now despite being just two points behind Liverpool in December. They have won two and lost as many times in the last five matches in the league.

