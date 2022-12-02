Some fans compared Germany's Jamal Musiala to Lionel Messi after the former's nation were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite beating Costa Rica on Thursday, 1 December.

The 2014 World Cup winners came into matchday three with just one point from two games, which took things out of their hands when it came to qualification. Despite beating the South American nation by a 4-2 scoreline, they were hapless due to Japan's historic 2-1 win against Spain.

Spain and Germany finished on four points each, but La Roja advanced on goal difference. Musiala was outstanding for Die Mannschaft on the night and assisted his team's fourth goal, which came via Niclas Fullkrug in the 88th minute.

He could have had two goals and another assist if things went his way. He struck the post from inside the box in the 61st minute after being set up by Leroy Sane.

Musiala then hit the framework again six minutes later, this time from a longer way out from goal. He also provided a tasty cross for Fullkrug in the 76th minute, only for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to deny the striker from point-blank range.

Despite Germany's elimination, Musiala has been one of the standout players in the World Cup so far. He provided the assist in his team's 1-1 FIFA World Cup draw against Spain and was the silver lining from their shock 2-1 defeat to Japan.

Against Costa Rica, Musiala apparently completed 13 dribbles, which is just two shy of Nigerian icon Jay-Jay Okocha's record of 15 against Italy in the 1994 World Cup. Here's what fans had to say on Twitter about the 19-year-old Bayern Munich playmaker's performance.

Lionel Messi's Argentina avoided FIFA World Cup shock after win vs Poland

Lionel Messi and his Argentina side avoided the same FIFA World Cup fate as Germany after beating Poland 2-0 on 30 November.

Like the Germans, La Albiceleste started their World Cup campaign with a shock 2-1 loss. The defeat against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was followed by a 2-0 win against Mexico.

To negate any variables that would have arisen with a draw and confirm qualification, Lionel Messi and Co. needed to beat Mexico, which they did. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez in the second half were enough to get the job done.

Argentina finished as the winners of their group and will face Australia in the last 16 on 3 December.

