“Glad Keane ruined his dad”, “What a clown” – Manchester United fans blast Haaland for covering Red Devils’ badge on supporter’s shirt

Manchester United fans have slammed Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for covering the Red Devils' badge on a young fan's shirt.

Haaland was asked for a picture by the young fan while on international duty with Norway. The attacker then spotted that he was wearing the shirt of his club's arch-rivals.

The Norweigan frontman granted the fan's wish but covered the Manchester United badge:

“Wait… *Covers badge* Take the picture now. Take another picture like that!”

The 22-year-old then walked away before telling the supporter:

“Get yourself a new shirt!”

Haaland's actions haven't gone down well with Red Devils fans on Twitter. The Norweigan tormented his rivals last season, bagging a hat-trick in a 6-3 win at the Etihad in October.

The prolific frontman played a key role in the Cityzens' treble triumph. He scored a remarkable 51 goals in 53 games across competitions. Pep Guardiola's men followed in the footsteps of Manchester United, becoming the second club in English football to claim the continental treble.

The Norweigan also featured in City's 2-1 victory over Erik ten Hag's side in the FA Cup final at Wembley last month. He is starting to get to grips with what the Manchester derby is all about.

However, fans have lashed out at the young striker, with one alluding to United legend Roy Keane injuring his father Alf Inge back in 2001:

"Clown, glad Keane ruined his dad."

Another fan branded the forward as a clown:

"What a clown he's a kid!"

Here's how the Old Trafford faithful reacted on Twitter to the clip of the City striker and the young supporter:

Manchester United legend Andy Cole gave an X-rated response to Haaland shattering his record

Andy Cole says records are set to be broken.

Haaland broke the record for the number of goals scored in a single Premier League season with 36 goals in 35 league games. The Norweigan shattered the previous record held by Manchester United icon Andy Cole and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

Cole bagged 34 goals in the 1993-94 season for Newcastle. That tally sat with Shearer's record of the same amount in the 1994-95 campaign.

However, the former Red Devils striker didn't seem too fussed when the City frontman achieved the feat. The legendary Premier League striker reacted with an X-rated tirade. He told The Daily Mail:

"I couldn't give a f*** if I'm being honest. I am not anal in any way, shape or form about someone breaking goalscoring records, because records are set to be broken."

Cole then alluded to the team that Haaland plays in which creates several opportunities for him at goal:

"I'll take my hat off to him. I'll salute him. He's done it in a team that creates chance after chance. At some stage, your record's going to be broken."

The former England international bagged 187 goals in 415 Premier League games. He did so with Manchester United, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Portsmouth, Sunderland, and coincidentally Manchester City. It may not be too long until Haaland is coming for that goal tally too.

