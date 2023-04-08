"Glad Potter was sacked," "I like this" - Chelsea fans react as Frank Lampard names his first XI as interim manager against Wolves

Chelsea fans online are optimistic about the starting XI for their Premier League clash away against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, April 8.

Frank Lampard is set to take charge of his first game as the Blues interim manager following Graham Potter's sacking last season. He has decided to play a 4-3-3 formation against Wolves.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal in front of a back four of Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, and Marc Cucurella. Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, and Conor Gallagher form the midfield. Joao Felix, Kai Havertz, and Raheem Sterling start in attack.

Frank Lampard on his improvement after appointment as Chelsea manager

Lampard also took charge of the Blues between 2019 and 2021. He had a decent start but it quickly deteriorated as he was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The Englishman also managed Everton, barely saving them from relegation last season but was sacked earlier this season.

After being appointed Chelsea's interim manager for the rest of the season, Lampard explained how he has improved from his experiences. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"I've definitely changed and I took some things I changed onto Everton. You evolve, that is probably a better word. I've always been very open to listening, to looking, to learning and reflecting, and I’m certainly not a person who sits there and says I have all the answers. That's probably when you level out as a coach or maybe in life."

He added:

"There are things I look back on and things I feel like I've maybe improved, and there'll always be things that you want to get better at. The results will always be in how I perform here and how I can affect the players now. I think I've improved."

The west London side are currently 11th in the Premier League table, 14 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand.

