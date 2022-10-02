"Glad he is used to different countries" - Mats Hummels makes a cheeky dig as Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland dominates Manchester United 

Mats Hummels was left spellbound to see Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland bag a hat-trick against Manchester United in the Premier League on October 2.

Pep Guardiola's team thrashed Erik ten Hag's side at the Etihad Stadium, earning an emphatic 6-3 win. Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks for the Cityzens.

Antony scored a worldie and Anthony Martial managed a late brace to restore some lost pride for the Red Devils. However, they were absolutely no match for their city rivals for the better part of the game.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has now scored hat-tricks in three consecutive Premier League home matches. The Norwegian is the first-ever player to achieve that feat.

His incredible start to the season in England continues. The numbers, the records, and exepmplery performances are piling up for the 22-year-old superstar.

Haaland's former teammate at Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels, kept a close eye on how the Manchester City No. 9 performed in one of the most intriguing fixtures of the season.

Judging by his reaction, the 2014 World Cup winner was more than impressed. The defender was wowed by Haaland and took a cheeky dig, writing:

"Wow @ErlingHaaland, just a monster. Glad he‘s used to different countries now."

Haaland has now scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 11 games for the Cityzens. He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in eight Premier League matches so far.

The Norwegian was a wrecking machine during his time at Dortmund as well. However, he was often doubted over whether he could replicate the same standards in big leagues like the Premier League and La Liga.

Judging by his start to life in England, the 22-year-old is continually smashing records. It doesn't seem like his exploits are going to stop any time soon.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reacts to his performance against Manchester United

Erling Haaland scored three goals and provided two assists for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's team battered Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was elated with his spectacular showing. He reacted to the game by saying:

"We always want to go forward. We always want to attack and this is what I love about the team...It's amazing, so… there's nothing more to say."

City remain in second spot in the Premier League table with the win. They are currently one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

