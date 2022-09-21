Glen Johnson names Chelsea's most important player at the moment 

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson believes that new signing Raheem Sterling is currently the Blues' most important player.

The England international moved to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City earlier this summer for £47.5 million. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in eight matches so far in all competitions.

He has been key in the few good performances the west London side have produced in an otherwise underwhelming season so far.

Sterling, 27, scored a match-winning brace in their 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. He also scored in their recent 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Johnson is impressed by how quickly the English forward has adapted to his new surroundings. When asked if Sterling is the Blues' most important player, Johnson stated (via Genting Casino):

"I still don’t understand why Man City let Sterling go and let him go to Chelsea. It’s great to see him doing well. He has hit the ground running and right now is Chelsea’s danger man."

Sterling scored 131 goals and provided 96 assists in 339 matches in his seven years at Manchester City, winning five Premier League titles.

He will look to help Chelsea get out of their recent slump as they have won just three of their eight matches in all competitions so far.

The Blues are seventh in the Premier League table with 10 points and are at the bottom of their Champions League group with just one point.

Their poor form saw Thomas Tuchel getting sacked and replaced by Graham Potter.

Glen Johnson on Chelsea's new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Blues signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier this summer from Barcelona. The former Arsenal striker has made two appearances for the club so far but hasn't been able to provide a goal contribution.

Johnson, however, believes the Gabonese is a good signing for the west London side, as he said:

"I think Aubameyang is a good signing. If you get him happy, he’s going to score. Younger strikers are going to cost a hell of a lot and that’s why I think it’s quite a clever signing.

"He knows the league and loves living in London, if he can get him settled, he’ll get Chelsea a handful of goals this season."

Aubameyang, 33, registered 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 matches during his time with Arsenal.

The Blues saw strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner return to Inter Milan and RB Leipzig respectively in the summer transfer window. They now have Aubameyang and Armando Broja as their two striking options.

