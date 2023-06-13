Glen Johnson names the one club that can be the 'closest rivals' to Manchester City in the PL next season

Former England defender Glen Johnson has named Chelsea as most likely to be Manchester City's "closest rivals" in the Premier League title race for the upcoming season. Despite the dominance exhibited by Pep Guardiola's side, Johnson snubbed Arsenal and Manchester United as contenders.

City's excellent form in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign propelled them to a fourth successive league title. The team also gained FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League victories.

Johnson expects City's dominance to continue, but he anticipates a challenge from Chelsea under their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

While Chelsea endured a disappointing campaign, finishing 12th, Johnson believes they will be the "surprise package" next season. He cited their strong squad and Pochettino's arrival as factors that could elevate them to being title contenders.

Johnson expressed his views to Betfred and said (via the Metro):

''I obviously believe that Liverpool are going to improve next season, but I believe there’s a big gap between Manchester City and everybody else. I don’t believe they’ll challenge for the Premier League title next season, but I do believe that Chelsea will be the surprise package, if I’m being honest.''

However, Johnson does not believe that Chelsea will be able to overtake Manchester City completely. He acknowledges the quality and dominance of the reigning champions, but suggests that Chelsea will pose a significant challenge.

''I don’t believe they’ll be good enough to take Manchester City all the way, but I believe Chelsea will be their closest rivals.''

Despite significant investment under new ownership, Chelsea's disappointing finish this season is expected to fuel their determination to bounce back strongly. With Pochettino at the helm and a talented squad at their disposal, the Blues will aim to bridge the gap with City and make a serious push for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta expresses strong interest in signing Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City - Report

Ilkay Gundogan

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to secure the services of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The central midfielder had 18 goal involvements in 51 matches for City this season and helped them massively in their treble-winning campaign.

Arteta reportedly has great interest in the 32-year-old, who is nearing the end of his contract. The Arsenal boss is said to be eager to sign Gundogan and would do so without hesitation.

However, the feasibility of the deal remains uncertain, as the midfielder's interest has previously been influenced by Barcelona. As Arsenal approaches a crucial transfer window, the potential acquisition of Gundogan could play a significant role in shaping the club's summer transfer strategy.

