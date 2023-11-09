Glen Johnson predicts outcome of crunch Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City

Ex-Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has predicted a stalemate between the Blues and Manchester City in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 12).

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who have lost just once in their last seven games in all competitions, are 10th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 15 points from 11 matches. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur, who are second with 26 points, 4-1 in their most recent clash.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are currently atop the domestic standings with 27 points from 11 games. They have registered 14 victories and four defeats in 18 matches across competitions this term.

During an interview with UK-based online bookmaker Betfred, Johnson was asked to predict the result of Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match. He responded:

"I do believe they have a chance. Before the Tottenham game, people were debating whether Mauricio Pochettino was under pressure with their next five fixtures looking very tough, but sometimes top teams thrive on that added pressure."

Johnson, who represented the Blues 71 times in his career, continued:

"A top team needs to be motivated, they need to train as hard as they can and then sometimes you can get a performance out of the blue like Chelsea put in against Tottenham because nobody saw that result coming."

Backing his former club to win a point against City, Johnson concluded:

"Against Manchester City, of course it's going to be very tough for Chelsea but they're at home and are coming into the fixture off the back of a good result, so personally I believe it will be a draw. I think they will get something out of the game, but I don't know whether they will be capable of winning."

Pep Guardiola's outfit have won all of their last six meetings with the Blues, scoring 10 goals and recording six clean sheets in the process.

Chelsea keen to sign 26-year-old defender

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Chelsea have set their eyes on AC Milan star Theo Hernandez with the intention of signing him soon. The 26-year-old defender is also believed to be open to securing a permanent transfer to a Premier League club in the future.

Hernandez, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2026, has established himself as an indispensable member of Milan's squad over the last three seasons. He has contributed 25 goals and 29 assists in 179 outings across all competitions for Stefano Pioli's outfit.

Should the Frenchman join the Blues in the future, he could prove to be a shrewd signing for them. He would likely make the most of Ben Chilwell's consistent injury problems and pop up as a key starter.