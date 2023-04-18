“Go away, moron” – Barcelona star insults fan on Instagram after criticism 

Barcelona right-winger Raphinha has lashed out at a fan after being lambasted for his recent performances.

With Ousmane Dembele ruled out with a thigh injury, Barca boss Xavi has been using Raphinha as his first-choice right winger since the end of January. The Brazilian forward has failed to make full use of the opportunity, though, often lacking the end product in front of goal.

During the Blaugrana’s goalless draw with Getafe on Sunday (April 16), Raphinha was brought off in the 87th minute, with Pablo Torre replacing him. The former Leeds United winger was visibly frustrated with Xavi’s decision, later admitting that he wanted to complete the game. He said (via El Nacional):

“After I got angry, I had said that I would try to make it the last time, but it's difficult. I like being on the field.”

Raphinha’s anger and frustration did not remain restricted to the pitch, as he insulting a fan on Instagram. On TNT Sports Brazil’s Instagram account, a fan @kinininho_ cursed Raphinha, commenting:

“f*** you @Raphina”

Raphinha replied promptly, saying:

“Go away, moron”

According to El Nacional, Barcelona do not take such outbursts kindly, so the 26-year-old must learn to control his impulses to avoid an exit from the club. Joining last summer, Raphinha has featured in 41 games for Barcelona across competitions, scoring nine times and claiming nine assists.

Barcelona president says Lionel Messi will return to Camp Nou

With his Paris Saint-Germain contract expiring in June, Lionel Messi has been sensationally linked with a return to his boyhood club Barcelona. The Blaugrana have confirmed that they're holding talks with Messi’s entourage over a possible summer transfer, with the Argentine also believed to be keen to return.

During Barca’s goalless draw with Getafe on Sunday, Barca president Joan Laporta answered a few rapid-fire questions from fans. When asked whether Messi would return to Barca, Laporta provided a short yet encouraging answer.

Carrusel Deportivo @carrusel ¿Y Negreira?

-Ahora, ahora verás.



Messi, ¿al Barça?

-Sí.



¿Tranquilo para mañana?

-Y tanto.



Las palabras del presidente del @FCBarcelona @JoanLaportaFCB , antes de la rueda de prensa por el 'Caso Negreira' destapado por @la_ser

He replied:

“Si (yes)”

It's believed that Messi’s boyhood club are not the only team interested in the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami are also reportedly in the race.

