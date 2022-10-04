 "Go back to Portugal and play one more season" – Pundit offers advice to Cristiano Ronaldo amid uncertainty over Manchester United future

ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop has advised Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Portugal and play one more season before retiring.

The former West Ham United goalkeeper was answering questions from fans on Twitter when he was asked if Ronaldo should retire after the current season.

He responded:

"Go back to Portugal and play one more season."

It comes following yet more uncertainty over his future at Manchester United has taken hold.

Reports claim that United boss Erik ten Hag is now open to offloading the Portuguese forward in the January transfer window.

The Dutch tactician left Ronaldo on the bench for the entirety of the Red Devils' disappointing 6-3 defeat to cross-city rivals Manchester City on October 2.

He explained his decision after the loss saying (via Sky Sports):

"I didn't bring him on out of respect for his big career."

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a poor start to the season.

He has made eight appearances in all competitions, scoring just one penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League.

United's handling of the Portuguese has received backlash from many, including legendary midfielder Roy Keane.

The Irishman finds the Red Devils' treatment of the legendary forward as disrespectful.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus in 2021 for £13.5 million.

He has made 46 appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford, scoring 29 goals.

The former Real Madrid striker finished the club's top goalscorer last season but is now playing a bit-part role under Ten Hag.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Sporting CP

Ronaldo began his career at Sporting CP

A Primera Liga side that were touted as potential suitors for Cristiano Ronaldo throughout the summer were his former side Sporting CP.

The Lisbon side were reportedly active behind-the-scenes in the latter stages of the summer transfer window in trying to find a deal for the forward.

A return to Sporting for Ronaldo has been something his mother Dolores Aveiro has seemingly been a dream she has always desired.

She has said with regards to the potential reunion:

“It could happen, but not now. It wasn’t this year, it could happen next year. This year or next year he appears, God willing."

Cristiano Ronaldo began his meteoric rise to football stardom at the José Alvalade Stadium, managing 31 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing six assists.

It was in a pre-season friendly in 2003 between Sporting and Manchester United that a decision was made by the Red Devils to lure him to Old Trafford for £17.1 million.

He has gone on to win five Ballons d'Or during his career as well as five Champions League trophies, among other honors.

