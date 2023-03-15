"Go and get him" - Ian Wright urges Arsenal make audacious swoop for 28-year-old Bayern Munich superstar

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes his former side should sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Wright believes the Gunners qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League would enable them to attract major signings. When Goretzka's name was suggested by his co-host on the "Wrighty's House" podcast, the legendary forward instantly called for the deal to go through.

Wright said about Arsenal potentially signing the 28-year-old (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Oh my god, Goretzka, go and get him. You can’t tell that that player wouldn’t look at what Arsenal are doing and not fancy that. You can’t tell me that, no way, they would all be intrigued.

“If it comes to a point where money is a problem then it’s not the right person for the dressing room. You have to make sure that the player Arsenal want to attract is experienced and of the same mind.”

Goretzka would undoubtedly bolster Mikel Arteta's squad given his experience and pedigree. The German is viewed as one of the best midfielders in the world and boasts plenty of experience. He has played 167 times across competitions since joining Bayern in 2018 and has also won 48 caps for Germany.

Goretzka is also a proven winner, having lifted four Bundesliga titles, a Champions League trophy, the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the Bavarians.

It's worth noting that his current deal at the Allianz Arena runs until the summer of 2026, so Bayern will have plenty of control over his immediate future.

How does Leon Goretzka's 2022-23 campaign compare to Arsenal midfielders Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey?

Should he join Arsenal, Leon Goretzka will be expected to challenge Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka for a place in the starting XI.

Goretzka is ahead of the Gunners duo with respect to goal contributions, which could give him an edge over them. The German has scored six goals and laid out five assists in 28 matches across competitions. Xhaka has registered four goals and five assists in 35 games, while Partey has scored thrice in 28 appearances.

In terms of other metrics, Goretzka is largely level with or better than Xhaka and Partey. The Bayern Munich man is averaging 1.7 tackles, 1.3 clearances, 1.1 interceptions and 4.9 duels won per game in the Bundesliga this term.

Xhaka has averaged 1.0 tackles, 0.2 clearances, 0.3 interceptions and 2.3 duels won per match in the Premier League. Partey, meanwhile, has averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.4 clearances, 1.0 interceptions and 5.0 duels won per league game.

Overall, Goretzka could prove to be a shrewd addition to the Gunners. Apart from improving their options in midfield, his arrival could also force Xhaka and Partey, who have been tremendous this season, to further elevate their game.

