"Go and get someone with a bit more about them" - Henri Lansbury expects Arsenal to snub a move for 21-goal PL striker despite links

Former Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury doesn't think Mikel Arteta's Gunners should sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker was in prolific form this past season, registering 25 goals in 40 games across competitions.

Isak, 24, finished third in the Premier League's Golden Boot race with 21 goals in 30 games. The pacey forward has been linked with the north Londoners as Arteta looks to react to missing out on the title for the second season in a row.

Arsenal will reportedly have to fork out a British transfer record £171 million to convince Newcastle to part with the 44-cap Sweden international. He has four years left on his contract at St James' Park.

Lansbury has somewhat surprisingly downplayed Isak's credentials as an 'established' striker who could bolster the Gunners' attack. The club's former academy graduate told Stadium Astro:

"He’s an out-and-out striker. He runs into channels. Comes to feet. He has been good this year. I could see him fitting in. But I think Arsenal will go and get someone with a bit more about them. Not about them, but established."

Isak has been in the English top-flight since August 2022 and earned plaudits for his consistency. He's netted 35 goals and contributed five assists in 67 games for Eddie Howe's Magpies.

Lansbury acknowledged that Isak is Premier League-proven but insisted he expects his former club to consider other options:

"I know, but I think Arsenal will look outside of the box.”

Arteta is expected to target a new centre-forward this summer to help ease the goalscoring burden on Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Jesus has struggled to become the No.9 that the north Londoners desired when signing him from Manchester City.

Alan Shearer claims Newcastle are comparing Alexander Isak to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is arguably Arsenal's all-time great.

Alan Shearer spoke glowingly of Isak earlier this year and gave an insight into Newcastle's coaching team's perception of him. The Premier League's all-time top scorer claimed the Swede has earned comparisons to legendary former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry:

"The comparison they make within Newcastle’s coaching staff is to Thierry Henry. You can see it in that blistering pace, the languid grace, that gorgeous, fluid movement."

Isak's playing style has wowed fans at St James' Park and he's become a fan favorite. He's scored several eye-catching goals that replicate those netted by the French icon while at Highbury and the Emirates.

The former Real Sociedad man commented on comparisons with Henry last year and admitted he idolized him. He said (via Chronicle Live):

"Henry’s the player I admired growing up, so I can’t complain."

Isak could be the missing piece for Arteta in his quest to end the Gunners' 20-year wait for league glory. The Magpies striker could follow in the footsteps of Henry whose 175 Premier League goals helped his side to two titles.