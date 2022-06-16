"Go glad to see the back of him" "Son of Judas" - Manchester United fans slam 'over-rated' and 'self-obsessed' Paul Pogba for his recent comments

Manchester United's outgoing midfielder Paul Pogba has faced the wrath of Red Devils fans for his recent comments. The French international is leaving Old Trafford on a free this summer and is most likely to join former club Juventus.

During his tenure with Manchester United, the 29-year old was never able to consistently deliver the goods. There was a stark difference between his performances for France and his performance in a United shirt. He was given the benefit of the doubt on numerous occasions but he couldn't make much of it.

Through his Amazon Prime documentary titled, "The Pogmentary," the Frenchman has expressed his willingness to make Manchester United regret their decision. He said (via The Athletic):

“My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

In the documentary, Pogba and his late agent Mino Riola can be seen rejecting a £300,000-per-week offer, branding it 'nothing'. The midfielder was already on a £290,000-per-week deal and the offer made by Manchester United was upwards of that figure.

But the Frenchman reacted to these proposals in "The Pogmentary" by saying:

“How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”

It is no surprise that the Red Devils faithful have not taken kindly to these comments and are fuming at Pogba. This is how some of them have reacted to it on Twitter, with the general consensus that the 29-year old's departure is a good riddance.

Andrew Malot @AndrewMalot @sportbible Am so happy this kid was not in the Roy Keane of SAF era. Acting like a 7 times ballon d'or winner :) @sportbible Am so happy this kid was not in the Roy Keane of SAF era. Acting like a 7 times ballon d'or winner :)

Jira Chifalu @JiraManU



He’s never going to see that kind of money again. @ManUtdMEN Look at this joker. He thinks he’s De Bruyne. He should be grateful a stupid board like United’s wasted so much money on him.He’s never going to see that kind of money again. @ManUtdMEN Look at this joker. He thinks he’s De Bruyne. He should be grateful a stupid board like United’s wasted so much money on him. He’s never going to see that kind of money again.

No_One @Rasalmoidu @sportbible Such an overrated self-obsessed player, a flop for United and thinks he is a king. @sportbible Such an overrated self-obsessed player, a flop for United and thinks he is a king.

The Boz Boz @TheRealBozBoz @ManUtdMEN He’s now had to accept a 40% pay cut of his ‘nothing’ United salary to return to Juventus. Says it all really. @ManUtdMEN He’s now had to accept a 40% pay cut of his ‘nothing’ United salary to return to Juventus. Says it all really.

Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5 Everyone who knows Pogba says he's a nice lad. Polite, intelligent, humble. I've given him the benefit of any doubt for that reason. Then you hear this about a contract offer of over £290k-a-week being 'nothing'. It's not a good look Everyone who knows Pogba says he's a nice lad. Polite, intelligent, humble. I've given him the benefit of any doubt for that reason. Then you hear this about a contract offer of over £290k-a-week being 'nothing'. It's not a good look

Mark @Owenzy90s Pogba returning to Juve is so meh.



He's really wasted his career. The only way he can turn that into a W is if he can win a CL there. Unlikely.



The 2018 World Cup has been the saving grace of his career. Pogba returning to Juve is so meh.He's really wasted his career. The only way he can turn that into a W is if he can win a CL there. Unlikely.The 2018 World Cup has been the saving grace of his career.

Geir Michelsen 🇳🇴 @geir_michelsen @paulpogba have told the world that @ManUtd did offer him new contract better than he had - more than £290 000 per weak!!! And he call that «nothing» - so I say it again: that man will never ever be remembered as a real United player! What a shame… @paulpogba have told the world that @ManUtd did offer him new contract better than he had - more than £290 000 per weak!!! And he call that «nothing» - so I say it again: that man will never ever be remembered as a real United player! What a shame… https://t.co/CbgMfwIUNU

Chid @chidUTD @sportbible Hes already gonee give us a break with pogba please @sportbible Hes already gonee give us a break with pogba please😁😁

Yax🔴 @yaksamin What nonsense is Pogbà saying. What nonsense is Pogbà saying.

ManUnitedTalk @ManUnitedTalk @UtdPlug @TheAthleticUK If only he had six years to do something on the pitch. He never truly got Utd but Utd never truly got Pogba. Both at fault. Just move on and be quiet. @UtdPlug @TheAthleticUK If only he had six years to do something on the pitch. He never truly got Utd but Utd never truly got Pogba. Both at fault. Just move on and be quiet.

Former Premier League striker thinks Manchester United midfielder has been treated unfairly by English media

Paul Pogba arrived from Juventus in a then-world-record deal worth €105m in 2016. Six years later, with 226 appearances, 39 goals and 51 assists, the general opinion regarding his time at Old Trafford is that he failed to fulfill expectations.

However, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor sided with the Manchester United ace earlier this month and pointed out the English media's harsh treatment of him. While speaking on the talkSPORT network, Agbonlahor said:

"The English media has been harsh on him. If it's his haircut, I can't believe he got that haircut. If it's him in a nice car, can't believe he got that nice car. If it's him dancing, I can't believe he's dancing. He's been expressing his personality and the media have been against him for it."

Further, he added that Pogba will never look back on Manchester United and his experience here.

"So I think Pogba will happily pack his bags, sell his house in Manchester and probably never come back to England again."

