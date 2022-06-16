"Go glad to see the back of him" "Son of Judas" - Manchester United fans slam 'over-rated' and 'self-obsessed' Paul Pogba for his recent comments

Manchester United's outgoing midfielder Paul Pogba has faced the wrath of Red Devils fans for his recent comments. The French international is leaving Old Trafford on a free this summer and is most likely to join former club Juventus.
During his tenure with Manchester United, the 29-year old was never able to consistently deliver the goods. There was a stark difference between his performances for France and his performance in a United shirt. He was given the benefit of the doubt on numerous occasions but he couldn't make much of it.
Through his Amazon Prime documentary titled, "The Pogmentary," the Frenchman has expressed his willingness to make Manchester United regret their decision. He said (via The Athletic):
“My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”
In the documentary, Pogba and his late agent Mino Riola can be seen rejecting a £300,000-per-week offer, branding it 'nothing'. The midfielder was already on a £290,000-per-week deal and the offer made by Manchester United was upwards of that figure.
But the Frenchman reacted to these proposals in "The Pogmentary" by saying:
“How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing? Never seen that.”
It is no surprise that the Red Devils faithful have not taken kindly to these comments and are fuming at Pogba. This is how some of them have reacted to it on Twitter, with the general consensus that the 29-year old's departure is a good riddance.
Former Premier League striker thinks Manchester United midfielder has been treated unfairly by English media
Paul Pogba arrived from Juventus in a then-world-record deal worth €105m in 2016. Six years later, with 226 appearances, 39 goals and 51 assists, the general opinion regarding his time at Old Trafford is that he failed to fulfill expectations.
However, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor sided with the Manchester United ace earlier this month and pointed out the English media's harsh treatment of him. While speaking on the talkSPORT network, Agbonlahor said:
"The English media has been harsh on him. If it's his haircut, I can't believe he got that haircut. If it's him in a nice car, can't believe he got that nice car. If it's him dancing, I can't believe he's dancing. He's been expressing his personality and the media have been against him for it."
Further, he added that Pogba will never look back on Manchester United and his experience here.
"So I think Pogba will happily pack his bags, sell his house in Manchester and probably never come back to England again."