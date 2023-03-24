"GOAT does it again", "Messi is the Picasso" - Fans react as Lionel Messi scores 800th career goal with incredible free-kick in 2-0 win over Panama

Fans heaped praise on Argentina icon Lionel Messi after he scored his 800th career goal with a stunning free-kick in a friendly win over Panama on Thursday night (23 March).

World champions Argentina returned to the pitch for the first time since beating France in the World Cup final in December, welcoming Panama for a friendly at the El Monumental Stadium. The hosts failed to find the back of the net in the first half, but goals from Thiago Almada (78’) and Lionel Messi (89’) secured a straightforward 2-0 win.

Coach Lionel Scaloni fielded a strong XI for the clash in Argentina, with captain Messi unsurprisingly stealing the show with an eye-catching performance. He struck the post twice with two free-kicks before getting lucky the third time.

Messi stood over a free-kick just outside the D, taking his time before dispatching a peach of a curler. His strike evaded the wall and nestled into the near-top corner. The strike took Messi’s career goal tally (club and country) to 800 in 1,073 games.

Lionel Messi’s fans were ecstatic to see their idol reach the landmark in style and heartily praised him on Twitter. Here is how they reacted to his goal:

The 35-year-old now has 99 goals in 173 appearances for Argentina. Another goal against Curacao on 28 March will make him only the third player in history, behind Ali Daei and Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 100 international goals.

PSG ace Lionel Messi lacked “aim or direction” in Munich, claims Philipp Lahm

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to overcome Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round-of-16 over two legs, succumbing to a 3-0 aggregate defeat. The Parisians first lost 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in February before enduring a 2-0 defeat in Munich in the return leg in March. Lionel Messi cut a frustrating figure in both fixtures, lacking consistency in the final third.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Philipp Lahm: “Messi showed his extra class in moments in Munich. But his skill in PSG is used without purpose, aim or direction. Leo was helpless and desperate. On a sporting level, the PSG team is a disappointment and the club remains a bland experience.” @SPORTBILD 🗣️ Philipp Lahm: “Messi showed his extra class in moments in Munich. But his skill in PSG is used without purpose, aim or direction. Leo was helpless and desperate. On a sporting level, the PSG team is a disappointment and the club remains a bland experience.” @SPORTBILD 🗣️🇩🇪 https://t.co/rwNmb7M5LE

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm claimed Messi looked directionless in the second leg in Munich, adding that PSG did not know how to play as a team. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner said:

“Messi also showed his extra class in moments in Munich. But his skill is used without purpose, aim or direction,” he told Sport Bild.

“Individuals at PSG just don't know how to score a goal together and what to contribute to it. Messi was helpless and desperate.”

Lionel Messi was subjected to jeers on his return to the Parc des Princes in the clash against Rennes on 19 March. The Argentine once again proved to be ineffective as PSG succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home.

