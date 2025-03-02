"GOAT doing GOAT celebration" - Fans react as Indian cricketer Virat Kohli mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siu' in ICC tournament

Fans reacted as Team India batter Virat Kohli took out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament on Sunday.

Batting first, Kohli and Co. were restricted to 249-9, with Kohli contributing 11, while Shreyas top-scored with 79. In response, New Zealand were bowled out for 205, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy picking up five wickets.

Kohli's aforementioned celebration came while he was fielding on the boundary line during New Zealand's chase as fans shared their reactions.

One said:

"GOAT doing GOAT celebration," alluding to the status and pedigree of Kohli and Ronaldo in their respective sport.

Another chimed in:

"SIUUU meets KOHLIUUU. The energy is unreal."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Virat Kohli Cristiano Ronaldo," tweeted Premier League India.

"Kohli bringing that football energy to cricket! Ronaldo's SIUUU speading like Bitcoin in 2017 - absolutely unstoppable," posted Yuri on X.

"Influence is crazy," tweeted Mr Q.

Ronaldo has produced the iconic SIU celebration multiple times during his illustrious career. He first did so in 2013 while at Real Madrid after scoring in a UEFA Champions League game against Chelsea. 'Siu' means 'yes' in Ronaldo's native Portuguese language.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a solid second full season with the Saudi Pro League giants. After a prolific 44-goal campaign last season - including a record 36 strikes in the Pro League - the 40-year-old has continued from where he had left off.

In 30 games across competitions, Ronaldo has netted 25 times and provided four assists. That includes 17 strikes and three assists in 22 outings in the Saudi Pro League, where Stefano Pioli's side are fourth after 23 games, 12 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad (59).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also netted six times in five outings in the AFC Champions League Elite. His three other goal contributions - two goals and an assist in two games - this season have come in the Saudi Super Cup, where the Knights of Najd lost 4-1 to holders Al-Hilal in the final.

