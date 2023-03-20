"GOAT with a GOAT jersey," "He deserves 3 rings for that" - Fans react as NBA superstar Trae Young spotted repping Lionel Messi's Argentina kit

NBA player Trae Young expressed his wish to own a Lionel Messi jersey ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. It now appears that his wish has been fulfilled.

The Atlanta Hawks point guard was spotted wearing an Argentina #10 jersey ahead of the Hawks' clash against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday (March 19). With a third star on the crest for the South American nation's 2022 triumph, he wore his brand new jersey with pride.

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung I need a Messi Jersey !! I need a Messi Jersey !!

The shirt, however, failed to help Young take the Atlanta Hawks to a win as they went down 126-118 to the San Antonio Spurs. This was the Hawks' first loss in San Antonio since April 2, 2019.

Despite the result, fans were excited to spot Young in a Messi jersey and took to social media to express their views. One fan stated that it backed up his love for Young, who he called his favorite NBA player.

Many others also expressed their love for both Trae Young and Lionel Messi.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Lionel Messi urged to return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergi Roberto has expressed his desire to have the Argentine superstar return to the Catalan giants.

Messi, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 after his contract with Barca ran out, is in the final few months of his PSG contract. There has not been any concrete talk of a contract extension, even though the French giants hope to have Messi on their books beyond this campaign.

His former Barcelona teammate Roberto has now said that the Catalan club are waiting for him. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"With open arms, who is not going to be prepared for Messi's return? In the end, we don't want to talk a lot because he, the president, the coach or whoever has to decide, but if it's because of the players, we are waiting for him now."

A return to Spain or a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have been widely considered Messi's two options should he decide against extending his stay in Paris. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are also said to be keen on securing Messi's services.

