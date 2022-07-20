"GOAT in the team" "I'm stupidly locked in" - PSG fans rejoice as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe spearhead attack against Kawasaki Frontale 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to begin their pre-season tour of Japan as they take on Kawasaki Frontale in their opening friendly.

The Parisiens are looking to continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign under new manager Christophe Galtier and are aiming to make it back-to-back pre-season victories following a 2-0 win over Quevilly-Rouen.

Ahead of today's encounter at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka, Galtier named his starting XI for the game, with many believing it is incredibly close to full-strength.

New signing Vitinha will start once again following his summer move from FC Porto, while Sergio Ramos lines up alongside Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe in a back three.

The news that has got supporters most excited, however, is that the fearsome front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all start against the J-League outfit, as Galtier looks to give the iconic trio a chance to gel.

While Mbappe once again thrived last term, Messi and Neymar both struggled to make an impact at the Parc des Princes and were even booed by their own supporters following their team's exit from the Champions League second-round last season.

However, that hasn't stopped supporters from taking to Twitter to express their excitement at the prospect of the trio starting against Kawaski, with some of the best reactions shown here:

PSG manager Christophe Galtier keen to keep Neymar, but admits final decision may not be his

Since his arrival from Nice, the French boss has been consistently quizzed on the future of his star players, especially that of Neymar.

The 30-year-old has been consistently linked with a move away from PSG this summer amid reports the club are unhappy with the Brazilian forward's commitment.

When asked about Neymar's future, Galtier told L'Equipe:

“Yes, I was clear. Afterwards, I repeat, in this area, there are many things that I cannot control."

The 55-year-old manager further added:

“We have 26 or 27 players apart from the goalkeepers, it's huge. There are players for whom the spaces will be reduced. We spoke with them. It was not an easy exercise.

“They are players we have to respect. We will start this season with 21 outfield players, and a few youngsters. The big clubs that perform at a very high level are those that manage to integrate the best young people into an experienced and quality workforce."

PSG Chief @psg_chief Christophe Galtier is working on a 3-4-1-2 formation for next season. During yesterday's training session, he played Neymar and Mbappe in attack and behind them was Messi as the #10 #PSG Christophe Galtier is working on a 3-4-1-2 formation for next season. During yesterday's training session, he played Neymar and Mbappe in attack and behind them was Messi as the #10 #PSG🔴🔵😋🔥 https://t.co/OTYDjqD8w3

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far