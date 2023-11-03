“God bless you always Octopus” - Chelsea superstar sends birthday wish to Moises Caicedo 

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo recently celebrated his 22nd birthday three months after joining the club from Brighton and Hove Albion. Midfield partner Enzo Fernandez, who is a few months older, took to Instagram to send the Ecuadorian his best wishes on his birthday.

Caicedo became one of the most highly sought-after midfielders in the Premier League due to his emergence last season. The youngster was Brighton's Player of the Season as they finished sixth and booked their place in the UEFA Europa League for the first time.

Chelsea were involved in a lengthy transfer saga in the summer before they signed Caicedo for around £115 million, a Premier League record fee. They narrowly beat Liverpool to the signing of the midfielder, who is a lifelong Blues fan.

Less than eight months before Caicedo's arrived, Chelsea had been involved in another transfer tussle, this time with Portuguese outfit Benfica. They spent £105 million to sign Enzo Fernandez just a month after he helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder has struck up an impressive partnership with Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge in their time together. He posted an image of both of them smiling in training and wished him a happy birthday via his Instagram stories.

"Happy birthday friend🤍 God bless you always Octopus," he wrote.

Moises Caicedo and Fernandez have been touted as the future of the club due to their young age and huge potential. The pair complement each other nicely in midfield, as their styles of play are quite similar.

Moises Caicedo to become one of the most important Chelsea players

Chelsea have spent heavily on their midfield, with Caicedo and Fernandez costing a combined £220 million, and Romeo Lavia another £58 million. The Blues have begun to see signs of a blossoming midfield which has the potential to dominate Europe for years to come.

After a torrid start to life as a Chelsea player, Moises Caicedo has found his footing playing alongside Enzo Fernandez as a midfield duo. Manager Mauricio Pochettino first tested out this system against Fulham, with Conor Gallagher playing further forward, and it resulted in a 2-0 win.

During the Fulham game, Caicedo stood out for his pass selection and breaking up opposition attacks, allowing the rest of his teammates to function. It was from his intelligence that the Blues found their opener after his switch was utilised excellently

Much has been made of the attacking problems of Pochettino's side, but many forget that they have a settled midfield. If the manager and owner work together to find a way to strengthen their forward line, Chelsea are bound to be a force to reckon with in Europe.