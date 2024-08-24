“God has something planned for me” - Alejandro Garnacho shares thoughts after disallowed goal in Manchester United defeat to Brighton

Alejandro Garnacho shared his thoughts after his disallowed goal in Manchester United's Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion. The match ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Red Devils on Saturday, August 24, at the Amex.

The Seagulls opened their scoring through Danny Welbeck's goal from an assist by Kaoru Mitoma in the 32nd minute. Amad Diallo netted the equaliser for Manchester United from an assist by Noussair Mazraoui in the 60th minute.

Garnacho came on the pitch, replacing Marcus Rashford in the 65th minute, and found the back of the net in the 72nd minute. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR, as Joshua Zirkzee was found to be offside in the build-up. Brighton's João Pedro bagged a 95th-minute winner to add insult to injury.

After facing their first Premier League defeat of the season, Alejandro Garnacho shared an Instagram story, which included a picture of himself from the match, and wrote:

"God has something planned for me, trust the process"

The 20-year-old forward uploaded another story where he thanked fans for their support, He wrote:

"Thank you United fans for always supporting us"

With their loss to Brighton, Manchester United are 11th in the Premier League with three points from two matches.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag shares thoughts on Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag spoke about Alejandro Garnacho ahead of their last Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion. The manager mentioned that the Argentine has the potential to be a world-class player (via GOAL):

"A world-class player? He has to go a long way. He has high potential. He showed last season he can contribute and be a starting XI player. To make the jump and become a world-class player, it starts with very hard work. That brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to being that world-class player. I agree he has the potential.

"Every club at the top needs players with the X-factor. Garnacho has it in him to become that player. We’ve already seen on occasions that he has shown the X-factor, so if you want to be that player that people are saying is world-class, then you have to do it consistently. He has that skill," added the Dutch coach.

Alejandro Garnacho, who started his senior career at Old Trafford in 2022, recorded 10 goals and five assists in 50 appearences last season. The Manchester United graduate has provided one assist in two league appearences this campaign.

The Red Devils play Liverpool in their next Premier League game on September 1, at Old Trafford.

