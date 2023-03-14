"God straightens out crooked lines" - La Liga president Javier Tebas savages PSG and hopes Real Madrid win UCL this season 

La Liga president and Real Madrid fan Javier Tebas has poked fun at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following their premature Champions League elimination. Thanking God for the PSG’s elimination, Tebas then went on to back Los Blancos to successfully defend their Champions League crown at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi-led PSG succumbed to a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Round-of-16 stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. It marked their second consecutive elimination from the Round-of-16 stage. Defending European champions Real Madrid knocked them out of the competition in the 2021-22 season.

Tebas, who has been a vocal detractor of PSG’s transfer dealings, has admitted to enjoying the Ligue 1 giants’ premature elimination. Speaking to Diario AS, Tebas revealed that he was glad that Christophe Galtier’s side could not get away with breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Tebas said:

“All the economic tricks to have so many players do not help them to have titles. God straightens out crooked lines. Someone who has skipped fair play shows that in football it’s not just about money.

“Thank God for football that is not so clear. One more year without the European champion PSG and we hope it’s Madrid.”

Tebas also talked about Mbappe’s potential transfer to Real Madrid, revealing that he would love to have the French superstar in La Liga.

He added:

“Madrid have to decide. I would like him to be in La Liga. The only team that can meet those demands are Madrid. I would like him to be there because he is in our league.”

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard sheds light on his relationship with Carlo Ancelotti

Los Blancos forward Eden Hazard has claimed that while he shares a respectful relationship with coach Carlo Ancelotti, he does not have conversations with him.

Ancelotti has refused to give regular minutes to Hazard since taking charge in 2021. The Italian manager has deployed him in only 30 games since last season. Hazard, too, has failed to make the most of the rare opportunities, scoring just twice under Ancelotti so far.

Speaking to RTBF Sport, the Real Madrid man opened up about his relationship with Ancelotti, admitting that they were not on speaking terms.

“Me and Ancelotti? There is respect but we don’t talk to each other”.



He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Me and Ancelotti? There is respect but we don’t talk to each other.

“I miss playing football. I want to play. I want to have fun”.

The former Chelsea superstar, who joined the Whites for a €115 million fee in 2019, has only played 73 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven times. His contract expires in June 2023.

