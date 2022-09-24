"God wanted to play football so he sent Messi on this planet" - Fans go crazy as Lionel Messi scores a stunning goal for Argentina

Lionel Messi's brilliant run of form continues after he scored a beautiful goal from outside the box in Argentina's friendly clash against Honduras.

The 35-year-old PSG superstar scored his first goal through a penalty, while the second goal left the football world in awe of his crafty prowess.

World Cup: Poland Argentina beat Honduras 3-0 and are now 34 games unbeaten.They are 4 games away from breaking Italy’s record.Friendly: JamaicaWorld Cup: Saudi ArabiaWorld Cup: MexicoWorld Cup: Poland Argentina beat Honduras 3-0 and are now 34 games unbeaten.They are 4 games away from breaking Italy’s record.1️⃣ Friendly: Jamaica 🇯🇲2️⃣ World Cup: Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦3️⃣ World Cup: Mexico 🇲🇽4️⃣ World Cup: Poland 🇵🇱 https://t.co/jfdBTWwGF3

Messi also played a crucial role in Argentina's opening goal against Honduras. He breached the opposition's defense with just one pass to Alejandro Gomez, who then set up Lisandro Martinez to score. Playing for the full 90 minutes, the Argentine legend put on a show for the fans, adding his name on the scoresheet with two goals.

Argentina's third and Messi's second goal of the match came with a beautiful chip from outside the box after Honduras' defense was caught napping.

The football world and Lionel Messi fans, in particular, have gone berserk over the sensational goal he scored against the Central American country on Saturday. Here are some of the reactions from Messi fans:

F R E D @AFCFrediNho #Argentina

It's 2022 and Leo Messi is comfortably the best playmaker in the world. It's 2022 and Leo Messi is comfortably the best playmaker in the world.🐐 #Argentinahttps://t.co/CnIzlqJChQ

Sholy Nation Sports @Sholynationsp Leo Messi Honduras:



2 goals

🥅 4 shots on target

86% accurate passes

🧠 1 big chance created

50% successful dribbles

🏽 100% accurate long balls

1 recovery

🏽 5 ground duels won

9.1 match rating



Incredible performance. 🏽 Leo MessiHonduras:2 goals🥅 4 shots on target86% accurate passes🧠 1 big chance created50% successful dribbles🏽 100% accurate long balls1 recovery🏽 5 ground duels won9.1 match ratingIncredible performance. 🇦🇷 Leo Messi 🆚 Honduras:⚽️ 2 goals🥅 4 shots on target 👟 86% accurate passes🧠 1 big chance created💨 50% successful dribbles👍🏽 100% accurate long balls😈 1 recovery💪🏽 5 ground duels won🌟 9.1 match rating 👑Incredible performance. 👏🏽🔥 https://t.co/azwjNtH1Ob

Hassan Khalil Kamar @Hassan_KR2004 . Vamos Argentina Can't describe my happiness when I see Leo Messi playing. Especially when I'm an Argentina fan. Vamos Argentina Can't describe my happiness when I see Leo Messi playing. Especially when I'm an Argentina fan😁. Vamos Argentina♥️ https://t.co/X98TgdN5j7

FCB One Touch @FCB_OneTouch Honduras players and staff lining up to take pictures with Messi after the final whistle Honduras players and staff lining up to take pictures with Messi after the final whistle https://t.co/OTsPZLOMHT

MC @CrewsMat10 35 year old “Finished” Lionel Messi has the 2nd most goal involvements in 2022.



The greatest ever. 35 year old “Finished” Lionel Messi has the 2nd most goal involvements in 2022.The greatest ever. https://t.co/LiFpGazmw7

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide "God wanted to play football so he sent Messi on this planet" "God wanted to play football so he sent Messi on this planet" https://t.co/etGcxmO8ob

Kashiful Haque @haq_kashif29



More than a player People are once again sacrificing their sleep just to watch Argentina play because of one man, Lionel MessiMore than a player People are once again sacrificing their sleep just to watch Argentina play because of one man, Lionel Messi ❤️More than a player 💯 https://t.co/IosvKUYvAi

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - The Honduras players and staff make their way to Messi straight after the FT whistle to take pictures with their iPhones & iPad's. 📸 - The Honduras players and staff make their way to Messi straight after the FT whistle to take pictures with their iPhones & iPad's. https://t.co/fcsmqrONUv

Dom!nus @McfcAlby Messi has equalled Ballon d'or favourite Benzema's G/A this year Messi has equalled Ballon d'or favourite Benzema's G/A this year 😸

Tommy 🎩 @Shelby_Messi Don't tell me Lionel Messi is 35 Don't tell me Lionel Messi is 35 💀 https://t.co/xsarEH2ItM

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Anyone who chooses Messi over sleep always wins 🤗 Anyone who chooses Messi over sleep always wins 🤗🐐 https://t.co/9WleMh0KRQ

Messi's return to his usual form would not have come at a better time, with just two months left for football's biggest extravaganza, the FIFA World Cup. In his second Ligue 1 season with PSG, Messi has already contributed 14 goals, scoring six and assisting eight, putting the French giants at the top of the table.

The Argentine superstar broke the internet when he announced his departure from Barcelona to join PSG in the 2021 summer transfer window. His first season with the Ligue 1 side was one to forget after having scored only 11 goals across different tournaments. However, both Argentina and PSG will be happy to see Lionel Messi coming back to life again, scoring and assisting at his whim.

Lionel Messi says he is 'excited' and 'ethusiastic' about the upcoming World Cup, believes Argentina have a 'great team'

Lionel Messi has lauded the team effort Argentina showed in their 3-0 friendly win over Honduras on Saturday, adding that World Cup preparation is a 'step by step' process and the team is doing well on every front.

Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 @Argentina #Amistoso



🎙 Lionel 🎙 Lionel #Messi : "Estamos con muchas ganas e ilusión pero al mismo tiempo con tranquilidad porque sabemos que todavía queda un tiempo para el mundial". 🏆 #Amistoso🎙 Lionel #Messi: "Estamos con muchas ganas e ilusión pero al mismo tiempo con tranquilidad porque sabemos que todavía queda un tiempo para el mundial".

Messi, who scored a brace on Saturday, believes Argentina have a 'great team' for the upcoming World Cup, but cautions the team to remain calm and work hard for the summit in Qatar later this year.

Speaking about the team's performance after the match, Messi said:

"We are very excited and enthusiastic but at the same time calm because we know that there is still time for the World Cup. We feel good, as always. The game is getting better and better. The result was positive and that always helps."

He added:

"We are just as anxious as the people but we have to be calm. We have a great team but the World Cup is special, we have to go step by step. We are enjoying every moment we are together, seriously preparing ourselves when we have to work".

