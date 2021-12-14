“Gods own team” – Chelsea fans react after avoiding Bayern Munich and Real Madrid twice in Champions League draw

Chelsea fans tagged their team as a ''Gods own team'' after a bizarre Champions League round-of-16 draw on Monday. The London club drew against French club Lille not once but twice.

In a controversial manner, UEFA decided to hold the draw ceremony again on the same day after a few discrepancies were found in the first event.

After several mistakes in the first draw, UEFA announced on Twitter that:

''Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.''

Chelsea were pooled against Lille in the first set of draws. They were considered lucky to get Lille as their opponents in the redraws as well. Chelsea-Lille was the only tie that remained the same in both the draws.

Here are some of the interesting reactions from Chelsea fans:

There are a few interesting fixtures as a result of the final draws. Manchester United, who were earlier drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, were later drawn against Atletico Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone's rivalry is all set to witness a new chapter.

The Portuguese has scored four hat-tricks against Diego Simeone's side. The latest of them came in the epic second-leg comeback of Juventus over Atletico Madrid in 2019. After going 2-0 down in the first leg of the Round of 16 match, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the second leg in Turin.

Meanwhile, star studded Paris Saint-Germain are now going to lock horns with the 13-time champions, Real Madrid. If all goes well, the footballing world will witness Sergio Ramos against his former team, Real Madrid, at Santiago Bernabeu.

Italian giants Inter Milan will play their round-of-16 tie against Liverpool while Manchester City bag a relatively easy draw against Sporting. The round-of16 matches are to be held in February, 2022.

Chelsea are losing winning momentum ahead of their Champions League run in the next round

Reigning champions Chelsea are losing their winning momentum in the English Premier League. This could impact their performance in the next round of the Champions League as well.

They have dropped to third position in the league. They played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United and received a 3-2 hammering at the hands of David Moyes' West Ham United.

However, they were lucky enough to snatch victory in the dying minutes against Leeds United. It was all thanks to Jorginho's second penalty strike of the match.

Chelsea will be hoping to get back to their dominant best before facing Lille. On paper, it is an easy fixture. However, in the Champions League, upsets are not unlikely.

