"Going to answer after the Champions League" - Liverpool attacker provides crucial update on his future ahead of Real Madrid clash

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed that he will address his future at Anfield after the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side signed Mane from Premier League rivals Southampton for around £37 million in 2016. The Senegal international has since been a key player for them, scoring 120 goals and providing 48 assists from 268 appearances across all competitions.

Mane has helped Liverpool win six trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League. He will have the chance to lift another trophy with the Reds when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

However, there are serious doubts about Mane's future at Anfield as he has his contract with the club expiring in 2023. There have been suggestions that the 30-year-old can imagine himself joining Bayern Munich this summer. The Bundesliga champions are reportedly keen to take him to the Allianz Arena.

As Mane's Liverpool future remains up in the air, he was asked about his plans ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday. The forward refused to be drawn in on the question, but revealed that he will reveal his intentions after the game against Real Madrid. He told Sky Sports:

"This question, I will answer after the Champions League. Whether I'm going to stay or not, I am going to answer after the Champions League [final against Real Madrid]."

Meanwhile, Mane is focused on helping Liverpool win the Champions League on Sunday. He has set his eyes on leading the Reds to glory in the competition for the seventh time in their history. He said:

"For sure, it will be special to win it and to make it seven [Champions League title for Liverpool]."

Mane has scored 23 goals and provided five assists from 50 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this term.

Should Liverpool fans be worried about Mane's statement?

Mane refused to commit his future to the Reds when asked about his plans ahead of the Champions League final. The Senegal international's comments could be worrying for Reds supporters who want him to stay at the club.

Bayern Munich are reportedly working on a deal to acquire Mane's services. Apart from the Bundesliga giants, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been credited with an interest in the former Southampton forward.

However, there has been no indication from Mane that he wants to leave Anfield this summer. The Reds plan to open talks with him over a new deal at the end of the season.

