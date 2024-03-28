"Going to be decided by what happens in the big moments" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal

Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to edge out Arsenal in their clash on Sunday (March 31) which has massive title implications.

One point separates the league-leading Gunners and the Cityzens heading into their encounter at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's men have a stellar home record against Mikel Arteta's me, beating them eight times across competitions since December 2016.

However, Arsenal claimed a vital 1-0 victory at the Emirates earlier this season as Arteta finally got one over his former colleague. He'll be eager for a similar performance from his troops on the road.

Sutton expects a cagey affair between the title rivals and alluded to the Gunners' home win (October 8). The Premier League legend told BBC Sport:

"I can see this game being as cagey as when these two sides met at the Emirates in October and Arsenal grabbed a later winner."

The former Chelsea frontman thinks it's hard to call but that big moments will decide proceedings:

"It is going to be decided by what happens in the big moments rather than one side dominating play, but that just makes it harder to call."

Sutton acknowledged that Manchester City will be four points behind the north Londoners if they lose. But, he tipped the reigning champions to prevail:

"I judge City on how they have delivered in the past, especially at the Etihad. That's why I am still going to back Pep Guardiola's side, even though they have not quite been at the level they reached last season. Prediction: 1-0."

Expand Tweet

Manchester City have been hit by an injury curse this week which is a massive concern ahead of Arsenal's visit. Kyle Walker and John Stones are serious doubts and Guardiola will want his defense to be at their best as they face the Premier League's leading goalscorers (70).

Alan Smith insists Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a side that aren't afraid of Manchester City

Mikel Arteta has masterminded the Gunners' title challenge.

Alan Smith thinks the Gunners will have no fear when they head to the Etihad. Their iconic former striker acknowledged the tall order they have in colliding with Manchester City on their home patch (via Sky Sports):

"Arsenal have got it in them to go up there and win now. I think they've got the confidence to play their game, not to feel intimidated or inferior. Listen, it's the hardest task in English football these days to go up to the Etihad but Arsenal have equipped themselves well against City."

Expand Tweet

The north Londoners have the opportunity to do the double over Manchester City. They also can move four points clear with a victory and leave the Cityzens playing catch up.

However, Arteta's men could find themselves second heading into that game. Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday's early kickoff. Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders are also in the title race, level on points with the Emirates outfit but with an inferior goal difference (7).