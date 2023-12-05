"Going to have to defend very well" - Robbie Savage gives his prediction for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Robbie Savage reckons Chelsea will come away from Old Trafford with all three points when they clash with Manchester United on Wednesday (December 6).

Both Premier League giants are struggling in their pursuit of a top-four finish. The Blues sit 10th in the league, with five wins, as many defeats, and four draws in 14 games.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side bounced back from a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 on Sunday. It was an impressive performance given they played the second half with 10 men following Conor Gallagher's sending off.

Meanwhile, the pressure is growing on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Reports claim that the Dutch coach has lost 50% of his dressing room amid his side's poor showing this season.

The Red Devils sit seventh in the league, with eight wins and six defeats in 14 games. They suffered a 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday although they could have conceded more.

Savage alluded to Ten Hag's side's poor display at St James' Park when giving his prediction for the two sides' encounter at Old Trafford. He told PlanetSport:

"Chelsea with three goals at the weekend, Manchester United so bad against Newcastle. Would not surprise me if Chelsea go to Old Trafford and win this game."

Both Ten Hag and Pochettino will be without several key players on Wednesday. The likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen are absent for the Red Devils, while Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, and Christopher Nkunku also look set to miss out for the Blues.

Savage alluded to this while also discussing how Harry Maguire will be tasked with putting in an excellent defensive performance. He reckons Chelsea will prevail away from home:

"Obviously, Manchester United and Chelsea both have injury problems. Luke Shaw playing in a back four for Manchester United. Harry Maguire was United’s best player [against Newcastle], he’s going to have to defend very well again. I’m going to go with Chelsea 2-1 away win at Old Trafford."

Both club's hopes of finishing in the top four are becoming slimmer with each passing week. Tomorrow's game could have huge implications for their desire to reach the UEFA Champions League next season.

Manchester United ban journalists from Erik ten Hag's press conference ahead of Chelsea's visit

Several journalists are banned from attending Erik ten Hag's presser.

According to Mirror Football, themselves and three other media outlets have been banned from attending Ten Hag's pre-match press conference. It comes as a result of recent reports that have claimed the Dutch coach has come to loggerheads with several players in the dressing room.

A spokesperson for Manchester United was quoted as saying (via the source above):

"[We have] taken action against several media organisations, not for publishing stories we don't like, but for doing so without first contacting us to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualize."

The Red Devils have shown regression this season, crashing out of the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16. Ten Hag's side are also close to exiting the UEFA Champions League and have lost 10 games across competitions.