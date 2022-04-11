"Going to be by far the better player!"- Paul Canoville claims Chelsea already have replacement for Barcelona target

Former Chelsea star Paul Canoville believes the Blues have a ready-made replacement in Levi Colwill for Barcelona target Andreas Christensen.

Christensen's contract expires at the end of the season. The Blues cannot renew the contracts of their current players due to the sanctions imposed by the UK government on their owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Christensen rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge before making his first-team debut in 2014-15. He spent the next two seasons on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he became one of the brightest young defenders in Europe before returning to Stamford Bridge.

He has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues. As per SI.com, the Blues defender has agreed to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

The Premier League giants are expected to sign a top-quality defender this summer to replace the 26-year-old. Canoville believes Chelsea loanee Colwill could be the ideal long-term replacement:

"Andreas has been superb for our club Chelsea since coming from the academy and learning (his) trade on loan. (A) European and world champion. Wish him well with Barcelona. Levi Colwill is going to be by far the better player!," said Cannoville on Twitter.

Colwill rose the ranks at Chelsea before being sent out on loan to Championship club Huddersfield Town last summer. The 19-year-old has made 26 appearances for the club across competitions and has helped them climb to fourth place in the Championship standings.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time.Meeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. Andreas Christensen has made his choice and he will play for Barcelona, there’s no doubt. Contract until June 2027. Matter of time. 🔵🔴 #FCBMeeting ongoing to complete the verbal agreement on final details between player side and Barça. Here we go soon. https://t.co/iP3xRwSdof

Chelsea to spend big on world-class defender to replace Barcelona target Andreas Christensen

Sevilla FC vs West Ham United: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Thomas Tuchel's Blues are resigned to the fact that Andreas Christensen would leave this summer as a free agent.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender is set to reach a verbal agreement with Barcelona before he signs a five-year contract. Barcelona view Christensen as the ideal replacement for their veteran defender Gerard Pique, who is expected to retire next summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues are unlikely to use Colwill much because of his lack of experience. They could instead delve into the transfer market for replacements when the sanctions are lifted.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Sevilla



Chelsea will insist for Koundé - Marquinhos was Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Koundé will leave the club in June - including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it.Chelsea will insist for Koundé - Marquinhos was #CFC dream but PSG won’t sell him. Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Koundé will leave the club in June - including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it. ⚪️🔴 #SevillaChelsea will insist for Koundé - Marquinhos was #CFC dream but PSG won’t sell him. https://t.co/qPWIZRJEEH

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea could reignite their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Frenchman has been in fine form this season, making 37 appearances across competitions to help them climb up to third place in the La Liga standings.

The Blues were close to signing the 23-year-old last summer, but a deal failed to materialise. The reigning UEFA Champions League winners are preparing a €55 million offer for another attempt to land the France international.

Edited by Bhargav