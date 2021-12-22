“Going to be hard for me to sleep” - Xavi admits 'bittersweet sensation’ to Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Sevilla

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez believes his side should have secured all three points against Sevilla in their La Liga clash. The two sides instead played out a tense 1-1 draw in Seville.

Xavi admitted that the result brought about a bittersweet sensation. The 41-year-old manager stated that his Barcelona side performed well but will need to improve to secure wins. However, Xavi believes the Catalan giants are on the right path.

Speaking following Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Sevilla, Xavi said:

"It’s a bittersweet sensation. I think we performed well, but obviously we have to improve. We’ve earned a point, but we have to be patient. We have to insist on this model – we’re on the right track. But it’s a shame because we had them."

However, Xavi stated that he was unsatisfied after only securing a draw against Sevilla. He believes Barcelona should have won the game and was pleased to see the performance players put in on the pitch. Xavi added:

“It’s difficult to take, not winning. It’s going to be hard for me to sleep. I think we should have won. Sevilla are very experienced and very good tactically, but I leave here unsatisfied. But tomorrow I’ll look back and think we played well. The performance, from the bench, I think was very good. I think this is the Barcelona people want. The results tell all, but I think we enjoyed some good moments and the team competed very well.”

Barcelona were left frustrated after they failed to take advantage of a 10-man Sevilla side. The hosts took the lead through Papu Gomez in the 32nd minute before Ronald Araujo equalized for Blaugrana right before half-time.

Sevilla were down to ten men after Jules Kounde picked up a red card for throwing the ball at Jordi Alba's face. However, Sevilla held on to a 1-1 draw at the Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Barcelona have been inconsistent under Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona have been extremely inconsistent under the management of Xavi Hernandez. The Catalan giants are currently seventh in the standings, having picked up 28 points from their 18 matches.

Barcelona have found it difficult to secure positive results under Xavi. The Blaugrana secured wins against the likes of Villarreal and Elche but have dropped points against Real Betis and Osasuna. Despite their roller coaster form, Barcelona are only two points behind Rayo Vallecano, who currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League position.

