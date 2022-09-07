"Going to take over the sport for the next decade" - Twitter goes wild as fans believe Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe rivalry could eclipse Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo era

Football fans are optimistic about Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland's chances of reaching or even going beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's legendary rivalry.

The veteran duo are widely regarded as arguably the best players ever to play the game. They have won 12 Ballons d'Or between them, with Messi winning seven to Ronaldo's five.

They have won almost every trophy available to them, at the club and international levels. The Portuguese forward is football's all-time highest goalscorer with 815 goals for club and country while the Argentine is third with 773 goals.

They are now in the twilight of their careers, with Ronaldo now 37 and Messi 35.

Many believe that even getting close to the legendary duo's era will be impossible for upcoming players. However, Mbappe and Haaland have shown immense ability to rival each other in recent years and fans can see them potentially challenging for the same in the future.

They were on fire again last night (September 6) in the Champions League group stages for their respective teams.

The Frenchman scored both goals in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Juventus at the Parc des Princes.

The Norwegian also scored a brace for Manchester City in their 4-0 win over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

After the two matches, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement at seeing the duo perform consistently at such high levels. Here are some reactions:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Haaland vs. Mbappe is here Forget the Ronaldo vs. Messi debate.Haaland vs. Mbappe is here Forget the Ronaldo vs. Messi debate.Haaland vs. Mbappe is here 😅 https://t.co/So3grziHvH

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Goals scored after 20 Champions League games:



Cristiano Ronaldo: 0

Lionel Messi: 8

Erling Haaland: 24



🤖🤖🤖 Goals scored after 20 Champions League games:Cristiano Ronaldo: 0Lionel Messi: 8Erling Haaland: 24🤖🤖🤖 https://t.co/HyJcp9m62G

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 12 - Karim Benzema

◉ 11 - Robert Lewandowski

◉ 8 - Lionel Messi

◉ 0 - Cristiano Ronaldo



Only six fewer than the top four Erling Haaland scored 25 Champions League goals in his first 20 games.◉ 12 - Karim Benzema◉ 11 - Robert Lewandowski◉ 8 - Lionel Messi◉ 0 - Cristiano RonaldoOnly six fewer than the top four #UCL scorers of all-time managed combined. 🤯 Erling Haaland scored 25 Champions League goals in his first 20 games.◉ 12 - Karim Benzema◉ 11 - Robert Lewandowski◉ 8 - Lionel Messi◉ 0 - Cristiano RonaldoOnly six fewer than the top four #UCL scorers of all-time managed combined. 🤯 https://t.co/bQQUWAc9Zl

Joe Crann @YesWeCrann By age 22, Messi has scored 140 goals in his career and Ronaldo had scored 102…



Haaland turned 22 a couple of months back, and he’s already on 160+. He’s a goalscoring robot. By age 22, Messi has scored 140 goals in his career and Ronaldo had scored 102…Haaland turned 22 a couple of months back, and he’s already on 160+. He’s a goalscoring robot. https://t.co/vR13HE786F

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/11885… Incredible stats show the Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe era is just getting started Incredible stats show the Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe era is just getting started 🔥talksport.com/football/11885…

ᴊᴏᴇ™️ @joepearce_ this Mbappe, Haaland and Harvey Elliott era will be one for the history books man this Mbappe, Haaland and Harvey Elliott era will be one for the history books man

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mbappe and Haaland scoring at the same time in the Champions League.



It's their era now. Mbappe and Haaland scoring at the same time in the Champions League.It's their era now. https://t.co/qdBPh12aeR

𝒌 @karlaslfc this nunez mbappe haaland era >>>>> this nunez mbappe haaland era >>>>>

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno This Haaland vs Mbappé race is going to be so interesting to follow, up until Vinicius scores in the final to lead us to the 15th. This Haaland vs Mbappé race is going to be so interesting to follow, up until Vinicius scores in the final to lead us to the 15th.

Michael @CholoColcho Can we officially acknowledge the transition of eras yet?



The Messi/Ronaldo era was historic, it won't be replicated. It's over now. That rivalry is all but finished at the highest level.



It feels like the Mbappe/Haaland era has begun, no? Can we officially acknowledge the transition of eras yet?The Messi/Ronaldo era was historic, it won't be replicated. It's over now. That rivalry is all but finished at the highest level.It feels like the Mbappe/Haaland era has begun, no?

‏ً @3Kashaveli Mbappe vs Haaland is Henry vs RVN all over again Mbappe vs Haaland is Henry vs RVN all over again

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Someone bet me £200 back in October 2021 that Haaland will get more Ballon d’Ors than Mbappé (remember there was a lot of irrational Mbappé pessimism after the Euros). I reckon my £200 is secured already. Someone bet me £200 back in October 2021 that Haaland will get more Ballon d’Ors than Mbappé (remember there was a lot of irrational Mbappé pessimism after the Euros). I reckon my £200 is secured already. I still think I’m winning this bet. Mbappé’s greater technical ability & ability to score goals out of nothing, will outweigh Haaland’s volume of goalscoring. twitter.com/rajsinghchohan… I still think I’m winning this bet. Mbappé’s greater technical ability & ability to score goals out of nothing, will outweigh Haaland’s volume of goalscoring. twitter.com/rajsinghchohan…

Mbappe, 23, has already scored 212 goals in 288 club matches for PSG and AS Monaco.

Haaland, 21, meanwhile, has scored 147 goals in 191 club matches for the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg and now Manchester City.

Haaland breaks Mbappe's UCL record as new rivalry after Ronaldo-Messi era heats up

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Champions League's all-time top scorer with 140 goals while Lionel Messi is second with 125 goals.

Although these records look infallible at the moment, Haaland and Mbappe might feel they have a good chance at breaking them.

With his brace against Sevilla, the Norwegian became the youngest player to reach 25 goals in Europe's elite competition at 22 years and 47 days. He broke the previous record held by the Frenchman, who achieved the feat when he was 22 years and 50 days old.

The PSG man now has 35 goals in 54 matches in the competition, while the Manchester City forward has 25 goals in 20 matches.

If Haaland and Mbappe continue at this rate, they can surely rival the Ronaldo vs. Messi era.

