"Gonna put Gyokeres in his pocket", "I feel safe" - Fans react as Manchester City star named in XI for Arsenal clash

Manchester City fans online are pleased to see Abdukodir Khusanov start in their clash against Arsenal on Sunday. The two sides will face off at the Emirates in a crucial Premier League clash.

The Cityzens will travel to the Emirates on the back of two back-to-back wins. Manager Pep Guardiola has chosen to name an unchanged starting XI from the previous two games. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal. Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and Nico O'Reilly form the defense.

Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, and Phil Foden are in midfield. Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, and Jeremy Doku form the attack. Many Manchester City fans online are expecting a big performance from Khusanov at the Emirates. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Khusanov is gonna put Gyokeres in his pocket"

fayzullo @fayzulloxv @ManCity @etihad Khusanov is gonna put Gyokeres in his pocket📌📌

Another wrote,

"Khusanov. I feel safe"

Msacazi @uMasiya_ Khusanov. I feel safe

Below are some more reactions:

Scaredthrow @Thugga245 Unchanged 🔥🔥. Abdukodir Khusanov is now a regular starter. Who would have thought!

LNobbins @LNobbins @Manixmma I’d back Khusanov in that battle The only matchup I was concerned about for him was Eze

Lameck Agutu. @LameckyTheMc Stopped reading at Khusanov and felt safe

City signed Khusanov from RC Lens for a reported fee of €40 million in January 2025. The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances for them and also scored a goal.

Gary Neville names 4 Manchester City players whom Arsenal need to be wary of

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has highlighted the importance of the clash at the Emirates on Sunday. He believes the hosts must win to keep their title challenge going strong. On his podcast on Sky Sports, Neville said:

“If I’m looking at that from an Arsenal perspective, I’m thinking it’s a game I’ve got to win. I think Arsenal are a better team currently, and a more all-round team than this Manchester City team, but they’re going to have problems in the game. There’s no doubt that Manchester City are going to cause Arsenal problems because they’ve got too many good players."

He also named four City players who could cause an issue for Mikel Arteta's side, saying:

“Arsenal have got to handle Erling Haaland, you’ve got to handle Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku, who have got real individual ability to be able to create moments."

The Gunners have started the 2025-26 campaign well, losing just one of their five games across competitions. They beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their last Premier League game. They then beat Athletic Club 2-0 away in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Pep Guardiola's side, meanwhile, have lost two and won three of their opening five games. They hammered Manchester United 3-0 in their last league game and Napoli 2-0 in their Champions League outing.

